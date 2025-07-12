The Orange Cream Coke Float That Brings Back Old-School Soda Shop Vibes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Earlier this year, Coca-Cola released the Orange Cream flavor as a revamped version of its previous Orange Vanilla flavor, which was discontinued in 2022 due to supply chain issues. Although it placed last on Chowhound's ranking of store-bought Coca-Cola flavors, we found a better way for fans to enjoy the beverage. It turns out that Orange Cream cola is the perfect soda to turn into a float.

To make an old-school soda float with classic orange creamsicle flavors, scoop ice cream into a chilled glass and top it off with a refrigerated can of Coca-Cola Orange Cream. Vanilla, coconut, and orange ice cream would complement the flavors of the cola without overpowering it. On the other hand, strawberry, cherry, and mango flavors will boost the fruitiness of the float, while chocolate will make it more bitter and rich. Coca-Cola Orange Cream isn't made with any dairy, so those who need to use lactose- and dairy-free ice creams can indulge in this timeless treat as well.

Chilling the float glass in advance keeps cola floats extra cold as you sip away. You can bring the old-school concept home with a soda fountain or parfait glass, especially those wide-top Coca-Cola glasses that seemed to be in every retro diner. Combining the flavors of Coca-Cola and orange creamsicles into a cool dessert will keep you satisfied through the summer heat.