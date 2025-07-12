The Orange Cream Coke Float That Brings Back Old-School Soda Shop Vibes
Earlier this year, Coca-Cola released the Orange Cream flavor as a revamped version of its previous Orange Vanilla flavor, which was discontinued in 2022 due to supply chain issues. Although it placed last on Chowhound's ranking of store-bought Coca-Cola flavors, we found a better way for fans to enjoy the beverage. It turns out that Orange Cream cola is the perfect soda to turn into a float.
To make an old-school soda float with classic orange creamsicle flavors, scoop ice cream into a chilled glass and top it off with a refrigerated can of Coca-Cola Orange Cream. Vanilla, coconut, and orange ice cream would complement the flavors of the cola without overpowering it. On the other hand, strawberry, cherry, and mango flavors will boost the fruitiness of the float, while chocolate will make it more bitter and rich. Coca-Cola Orange Cream isn't made with any dairy, so those who need to use lactose- and dairy-free ice creams can indulge in this timeless treat as well.
Chilling the float glass in advance keeps cola floats extra cold as you sip away. You can bring the old-school concept home with a soda fountain or parfait glass, especially those wide-top Coca-Cola glasses that seemed to be in every retro diner. Combining the flavors of Coca-Cola and orange creamsicles into a cool dessert will keep you satisfied through the summer heat.
Turn Coca-Cola Orange Cream into an ice-cold dessert
Depending on your location, you might be able to find Coca-Cola Orange Cream beyond the grocery store. This flavor was introduced as a Wendy's exclusive and may be available at restaurants equipped with a Freestyle Coca-Cola machine. Wendy's hasn't offered Frosty Floats in years, but you can keep the party going by combining a Coca-Cola Orange Cream soda with the Vanilla Frosty, which is pretty much a cola twist on the limited-edition "Orange Dreamsicle" flavor.
Another way to enjoy Coca-Cola Orange Cream is by turning it into a frozen treat with a silicone popsicle mold from Amazon. Simply fill part of the mold with root beer, top it off with vanilla ice cream, and freeze overnight to enjoy a cola orange creamsicle bar. Alternatively, mixing the soda and ice cream may create a more even distribution of texture and flavor. Of course, you can always buy a pre-made pack of orange creamsicle pops and stick one of those in a glass of Coca-Cola Orange Cream, but it's just not as fun (or aesthetic) as making a retro float with Coke and ice cream.