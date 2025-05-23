How To Peel A Mango In Seconds Using A Drinking Glass

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are many ways to cut mangoes. Dice them on top of yogurt for breakfast and sliver them into fruit fries with some leftover cream cheese fruit dip for an afternoon snack. Slice them up for desserts, such as frozen mango floats, and toss them chopped and frozen into a blender with the best tequila for mango margaritas with dinner. However you choose to cut up your mango, shave some time off the project by using a a peeling hack that incorporates a drinking glass.

After you've sliced the pit out of your mango, use a drinking glass to peel it. It's a simple way to section out large portions of mango without having to do any extra cutting — the reverse of using a spoon to remove the fruit from the skin. Using a drinking glass yields a larger, more cohesive chunk of mango that's more of a medallion instead of a couple of spoon-sized chunks of fruit. After you've peeled a mango using a drinking glass, you can fill it up with your favorite cocktail as a reward for your creativity and efficiency.