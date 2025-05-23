How To Peel A Mango In Seconds Using A Drinking Glass
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There are many ways to cut mangoes. Dice them on top of yogurt for breakfast and sliver them into fruit fries with some leftover cream cheese fruit dip for an afternoon snack. Slice them up for desserts, such as frozen mango floats, and toss them chopped and frozen into a blender with the best tequila for mango margaritas with dinner. However you choose to cut up your mango, shave some time off the project by using a a peeling hack that incorporates a drinking glass.
After you've sliced the pit out of your mango, use a drinking glass to peel it. It's a simple way to section out large portions of mango without having to do any extra cutting — the reverse of using a spoon to remove the fruit from the skin. Using a drinking glass yields a larger, more cohesive chunk of mango that's more of a medallion instead of a couple of spoon-sized chunks of fruit. After you've peeled a mango using a drinking glass, you can fill it up with your favorite cocktail as a reward for your creativity and efficiency.
How to pair the drinking glass hack with other cutting methods
You could invest around $20 on a Zyliss three-in-one mango slicer, peeler, and pit remover, but then you'd have to wait for Amazon to deliver the order. If you're looking at a fresh mango, just sitting on your counter waiting to be eaten, you may not be willing to wait. Whether you're impatient or just don't want to invest in yet another kitchen gadget, use the drinking glass hack to efficiently peel a pitted mango. The only other tool you need is a knife.
Make the drinking glass hack more efficient by using the knife to slice some of the peel from the fruit at the bottom of the mango: This helps you start the drinking glass between the peel and the fruit. If you want diced mango, score the mango chunk like a checkerboard before using the drinking glass to scrape off the peel. The pre-scored chunks pop off, and if you don't cut through the peel too much, you're still able to smoothly peel the mango in seconds. The same technique works if you'd like sliced mango. Once the peel is removed, spend all the time you saved trimming up the already peeled and scored mango and slice off any remaining fruit from the pit.