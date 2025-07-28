9 Peanut Butter Candies, Ranked Worst To Best

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Peanut butter candies, which are pretty much exclusively paired with chocolate, are one of life's little pleasures. Actually, when it comes to sweet treat flavor pairings, a serious case can be made for chocolate and peanut butter being the ultimate pair. If you agree, just about any peanut butter candy will do when a craving hits, but have you ever wondered what the absolute best one is? I know I sure have. Get excited, though, because it's finally time to put the question to bed once and for all.

I bought nine popular chocolate peanut butter candies and conducted a head-to-head competition. Since none of the candies were awful — it's chocolate and peanut butter, after all — I also ranked them from worst to best based on flavor, texture, and quality (a closer look at my methodology can be found at the end). As it turns out, some are, in fact, much tastier and richer than others. You can do what you want, obviously, but I'll definitely be sticking to the ones that made it to the top of my list from now on. Ready to find out what they are? Let's go!