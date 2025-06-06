16 Store-Bought Chocolate Chip Cookies Ranked Worst To Best

The cookie aisle of the grocery store is, in one word, overwhelming. There are so many bright colors competing for your attention, and package sizes range from "maybe I'll eat this whole bag as a snack" to "enough cookies to feed an army and then some" — not to mention the seemingly endless number of cookie varieties at your disposal. One of the most iconic types of cookies is, of course, the classic chocolate chip.

Sure, chocolate chip cookies are one of the most beginner-friendly bakes and can be made using store-bought cookie dough, but how easy it is to pick up a pack of already-baked cookies from the snack aisle and eat a couple on the drive home from the store — or, if you can hold off, save them for a late-night snack? Chocolate chip is easily the most universal type available at the store, and I wanted to see which brand does it best.

Fair warning: I'm unapologetically a chocolate chip cookie snob, so I have high standards for what constitutes a good one. At first, I wanted to find a cookie that I could pass off as being homemade. But, seeing as none of these brands really delivered on this big ask, I settled for the ones that had the most balanced flavor and pleasant texture, as well as those that kept me coming back for more.