The 3-Ingredient Dirty Ginger Ale That Tastes Like A Creamsicle

Dirty soda is on trend, and it doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon, and the culinary world is better off for it. For those not in the know, dirty soda has very Mormon origins because it's an interesting, versatile beverage that meets Mormon dietary criteria prohibiting them from drinking alcohol or hot, caffeinated beverages like coffee. Instead, they "dirty up" various types of soda with flavored syrups, coffee creamer, and even muddled fresh fruit and herbs.

Since this trend is absolutely delicious, it quickly made its way into the mainstream, not only popularizing Swig, the original dirty soda restaurant chain, but also leading to hundreds of creative, refreshing, and unbelievably tasty dirty soda recipes you can enjoy at home. Since most of these recipes are zero-proof (or easily made that way) they're the perfect elevated beverage of choice for family gatherings, teen sleepovers, or a nuanced night cap that won't leave you buzzed.

Currently, one of the most popular dirty soda recipes draws on the flavors of a classic Shirley Temple by combining ginger ale and grenadine with sweetened coffee creamer. The result is a rose-pink beverage with creamsicle vibes — think cherry creamsicle rather than the expected orange. Feel free to play with the ratios a bit until you find one that suits your palate. For instance, more grenadine and less creamer tastes a little cleaner, while more creamer imparts more of a milkshake taste and mouthfeel. Garnish with almond-y maraschino cherries to bring all the flavors together.