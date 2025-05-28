The 3-Ingredient Dirty Ginger Ale That Tastes Like A Creamsicle
Dirty soda is on trend, and it doesn't appear to be going anywhere anytime soon, and the culinary world is better off for it. For those not in the know, dirty soda has very Mormon origins because it's an interesting, versatile beverage that meets Mormon dietary criteria prohibiting them from drinking alcohol or hot, caffeinated beverages like coffee. Instead, they "dirty up" various types of soda with flavored syrups, coffee creamer, and even muddled fresh fruit and herbs.
Since this trend is absolutely delicious, it quickly made its way into the mainstream, not only popularizing Swig, the original dirty soda restaurant chain, but also leading to hundreds of creative, refreshing, and unbelievably tasty dirty soda recipes you can enjoy at home. Since most of these recipes are zero-proof (or easily made that way) they're the perfect elevated beverage of choice for family gatherings, teen sleepovers, or a nuanced night cap that won't leave you buzzed.
Currently, one of the most popular dirty soda recipes draws on the flavors of a classic Shirley Temple by combining ginger ale and grenadine with sweetened coffee creamer. The result is a rose-pink beverage with creamsicle vibes — think cherry creamsicle rather than the expected orange. Feel free to play with the ratios a bit until you find one that suits your palate. For instance, more grenadine and less creamer tastes a little cleaner, while more creamer imparts more of a milkshake taste and mouthfeel. Garnish with almond-y maraschino cherries to bring all the flavors together.
Giving this dirty soda a personal spin
Since this recipe is so simple, it's essentially a blank canvas for you to customize based on your preferences or the occasion. If you're in the mood for an adult beverage, a splash of prosecco goes beautifully with traditional Shirley Temple flavors by adding a kick without making it taste too boozy. This is also a great idea for mixed celebrations — you can batch-make the alcohol-free version so kids can safely help themselves and adults can decide whether or not they'd like to imbibe.
You can also play with the spicy sugariness of the ginger ale by leaning into more tropical flavors. Coconut milk makes an excellent replacement for coffee creamer, as it's rich and thick, but adds a distinctly sweet, earthy taste and aroma. Since maraschino cherries are a common garnish in tropical cocktails, the grenadine won't taste out of place. In fact, its almond-y undertones will mingle beautifully with the velvety coconut milk. Canned coconut milk offers the most richness, though you can use the stuff from a carton for a slightly lighter drink.
Speaking of almond-y maraschino cherries, nutty almond syrup can also amp up the tropical flavor in this drink without being too on the nose. Sweet almond flavor enhances the fruity vanilla essence in the grenadine, deepening that creamsicle deliciousness. However, if you're craving a punch of citrus, a dollop of tangerine or orange syrup will mingle beautifully with the juicy cherry and zesty ginger without overwhelming them.