Blend Ginger Ale And Coffee For A Refreshing Pick-Me-Up

Much like Americanized Italian or Mexican eateries, the menus at cafes may be vast, but they're all basically remixed and combined versions of the same handful of ingredients. The same is true of our coffee menus in the States, which are typically just combinations of coffee, espresso, milk, and water — plus or minus some flavored syrups and various types of milks — in different combinations and ratios. In other countries though, coffee is just the starting point for much more inventive ingredient combinations, like the unexpected ginger ale plus coffee drink that you've probably never even thought to try.

The drink is just what it sounds like — a combo of fizzy, poppy ginger ale and either cold brew or espresso. Pop open a can of ginger ale, pour over a glass of ice, and then top with your brewed caffeine. No need to add other sweeteners, flavoring, or even milk. You can reach for a ginger ale or a punchier, spicier ginger beer — because yes, there is a difference.

The spicy-sweet carbonated soda combines unexpectedly well with the black coffee, sweetening it and lightening up the drink while infusing the brew with a complex, spicy kick and fizz. Those who enjoy sipping drinks with a bit of a punch — think spicy chai lattes or creative ways to remix coffee, like the ever-popular espresso martini — will probably especially enjoy this creation.