Blend Ginger Ale And Coffee For A Refreshing Pick-Me-Up
Much like Americanized Italian or Mexican eateries, the menus at cafes may be vast, but they're all basically remixed and combined versions of the same handful of ingredients. The same is true of our coffee menus in the States, which are typically just combinations of coffee, espresso, milk, and water — plus or minus some flavored syrups and various types of milks — in different combinations and ratios. In other countries though, coffee is just the starting point for much more inventive ingredient combinations, like the unexpected ginger ale plus coffee drink that you've probably never even thought to try.
The drink is just what it sounds like — a combo of fizzy, poppy ginger ale and either cold brew or espresso. Pop open a can of ginger ale, pour over a glass of ice, and then top with your brewed caffeine. No need to add other sweeteners, flavoring, or even milk. You can reach for a ginger ale or a punchier, spicier ginger beer — because yes, there is a difference.
The spicy-sweet carbonated soda combines unexpectedly well with the black coffee, sweetening it and lightening up the drink while infusing the brew with a complex, spicy kick and fizz. Those who enjoy sipping drinks with a bit of a punch — think spicy chai lattes or creative ways to remix coffee, like the ever-popular espresso martini — will probably especially enjoy this creation.
Until it's everywhere, make your own DIY version
If your tastebuds perked up at the sound of this, or you're at least intrigued enough to give it a go, sadly, you're unlikely to find this refreshing combo on menus at most coffee shops in the U.S. — at least for now. But you can hop on the trend with a DIY drink and easily mix up your own, for a twist on your morning cup or a refreshing afternoon treat to give yourself a hit of caffeine and carbonation.
And for those lucky coffee drinkers in certain locations, like India, you may even spot this drink on Starbucks menus. It's not a Starbucks innovation, but the chain tends to mix up its menus to reflect cultural and regional tastes (and it's not the only massive chain to do so — McDonald's famously curates its menus to offer international items in different countries).
While this might sound foreign in the U.S. at first glance, we've certainly seen our fair share of wacky sounding drink combos over the years — think of viral mixtures like TikTok's fluffy Cokes or the very Mormon craze (that's catching on nationwide) of "dirty sodas" at places like Swig. So with espresso and inventive sodas very much the drinks du jour, we wouldn't be surprised if this is the year that ginger ale coffee catches on everywhere.