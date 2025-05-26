The 12 Best Chain Restaurant Desserts Worth Saving Room For

Oftentimes, a trip to your favorite restaurant chain is dictated on what that restaurant serves for dessert. After the obligatory entree is out of the way, you ask the server for a slice or scoop or stack of whatever signature item truly excites your sweet tooth. Sure, you could just show up at the restaurant and order this one item, but ever since dessert became a post-meal conceit, that just wouldn't be proper, would it? There's also something to be said about how desserts somehow taste better when you've had a full meal beforehand -– they're like a reward for an eating job well done.

Whatever your chain restaurant dessert of choice may be, it's likely you tried more than your fair share of dessert duds along the way. Desserts aren't often at the forefront of a restaurant chain's priority list, but there have been times when these restaurants have captured sugary lightning in a bottle. Whether they're unique riffs on a classic or something totally unique, here are 12 of the best chain restaurant desserts on the market today.