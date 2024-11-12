Everything You Should Know About Dirty Soda Chain Swig

Dirty soda sure suddenly seems like all the rage these days. There are dirty soda hacks on TikTok, online recipes on many different websites, and various "I tried it" videos and articles about this viral drink. If you haven't heard of it, where have you been? And now that you have, be prepared to learn much more about it. Most of the dirty soda conversation talks about one brand in particular: Swig.

Swig is said to be the originator of the dirty soda. Even though other brands like Sodalicious have popped up, and existing brands like Buc-ee's has joined the dirty soda game, Swig certainly seems to have a hold on the dirty soda market. The brand's red circular logo can be seen in many of the social media (and media) posts about dirty sodas. Along with the online hype, the Utah-based brand is also rapidly expanding across the country and you may soon find a location in your state, if one isn't already there.

So what exactly is dirty soda? What is Swig? Where can you find one and what should you order when you finally decide to go? Read on to get all the info you need about dirty soda and this popular and growing chain.