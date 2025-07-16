These Caramel Dark Chocolate Chip Cookies Have That Sweet, Gooey Goodness

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Cookies are a delectable treat no matter the occasion, so much so that it's likely that you already have a favorite cookie flavor. However, a hot new contender from recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse is in town — her caramel dark chocolate chip cookie. "While nothing beats a good chocolate chip cookie, it's hard to deny that stuffing the classic cookie with soft caramels and topping them with flaky sea salt doesn't just take them up one more notch," she says.

Though the cookies are infused with soft caramel candies, the sweetness is balanced by the flaky sea salt and the dark chocolate chips' slight bitterness. The contrasting flavors in every bite make these treats stand out from the rest. "These cookies are the perfect combination of salty and sweet, making them all too easy to snack on in spite of their richness," Rosenhouse raves. Enjoy them midday, after meals, or late at night — it doesn't matter when, these cookies always deliver chewy, gooey goodness.