Salted Caramel-Stuffed White Chocolate Chip Cookies Recipe

Get ready to indulge in these decadent and delicious salted caramel-stuffed white chocolate chip cookies that are sure to impress your family, friends, and party guests. The salted caramel balances out the sweetness of the white chocolate, and the soft and chewy texture is the perfect combination. You can enjoy them while still warm and gooey, with the caramel center oozing out with each bite, or let them cool and firm up, making them chewy and even softer the longer they sit. White chocolate and caramel are such a wonderful combination, but make sure to use good quality white chocolate as it creates one of the main flavor profiles in this recipe.

Recipe developer Milena Manolova shows you how easy it is to make homemade caramel. All you need is a food thermometer to achieve the desired caramel consistency. Plus, you can adjust the level of saltiness, so those who really love salted caramel can go overboard if they so please. If you want, you can make a double batch of homemade caramel, using some of it to make something like chocolate-covered salted caramels or caramel candies. If you prefer to use store-bought chewy caramel candies, you definitely can as well to make the whole process a little bit easier.