Skip The Pie And Bake Our Butter Pecan Cookie Recipe

Pecan pie is a beloved American dessert classic, often reserved for holiday feasting. The combination of buttery crust and sweet pecans wrapped in a soft, gooey filling feels comforting and luxurious with every bite. If you want to capture that nostalgic taste without the labor of baking the pie, these pecan pie-inspired cookies are just the solution. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares her ultra-buttery and nutty take on pecan pie flavors all wrapped up in a butter pecan cookie.

The key to this recipe is in making a brown butter, which enhances the rich and nutty flavor and perfectly complements the sweetness of the brown sugar. Chopped pecans are steeped in the brown butter while it is still warm, which both softens their texture and brings out their nutty flavor. The cookies are topped with whole pecan halves that are glazed in butter and maple syrup, layering in even more sweet buttery goodness.

The dough for these cookies comes together quickly with a hand or stand mixer, but requires a bit of chilling before baking. Chilling the dough helps the cookies to keep their shape in the oven and allow the butter to melt slowly, rather than seeping out. The result is a cookie with a nice crispy and golden brown edge, but a soft and almost gooey middle. Make sure not to over-bake the cookies so that you can keep that softness in the center that will really remind you of pecan pie.