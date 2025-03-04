The Best Store-Bought Dark Chocolate Bar Is A Perfect Balance Of Flavor And Texture

Who doesn't love chocolate? It is a delicious sweet treat that comes in many different forms: Most common among them are milk, white, and dark, which all differ in flavor. Milk chocolate, often considered the default due to its popularity, is super sweet and creamy. White chocolate, however, often has the most sugar. It's made of cocoa butter, milk powder, and sugar, and often packs a light vanilla taste. Meanwhile, dark chocolate contains the least amount of sugar and has a higher cocoa percentage. As a result, it has a punchy, bitter taste and a robust flavor. Some people prefer to use dark chocolate to balance the sweetness in chocolate chip cookies, or as a dip for fresh fruit like strawberries and raspberries.

Looking for the perfect dark chocolate from the supermarket? Luckily, you're covered with Chowhound's ranking of store-bought dark chocolate brands, ensuring you'll get the best bang for your buck. The chocolate was ranked based on its taste and texture in the quest for a bar that didn't have an overpowering flavor. Coming in last place was the Taza Wicked Dark chocolate bar, which had a bitter, chalky texture. On the flip side, the Cadbury Royal Dark chocolate bar topped the list — praised for its smooth flavor and luxurious portioning and packaging. Next time you're craving dark chocolate, head straight to the Cadbury section in the candy aisle.