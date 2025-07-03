The Chocolate Chip Combo Your Cookies Are Missing

Few treats are as timeless as the classic chocolate chip cookie. But even classic recipes have room for a twist. Some common cookie-making mistakes involve not chilling the dough or using low-quality butter, but there's an easy way to upgrade your cookies that's surprisingly simple: add more than just chocolate chips. You can have fun with unexpected chocolate chip cookie ingredients like chili crisp, but what we're suggesting is much simpler: more chocolate!

Yes, the chocolate chunk vs chocolate chip debate ends here — just combine them. Duh! Chocolate chips are designed to hold their shape. That gives you small, defined bits of chocolate throughout the cookie, which can help with structure and bite. Chunks, on the other hand, tend to get nice and melty, creating ribbons or pockets of chocolate throughout the dough. Using both means you get varied textures and so much more chocolate flavor without having to mess with the rest of the recipe.

You don't need extra ingredients or a recipe overhaul. Simply mix chocolate chunks and chips into your cookie dough, bake, and enjoy something a little more indulgent with a lot more chocolatey goodness. There are just a few tips and tricks to get the cookies right.