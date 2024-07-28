Table Salt Vs Sea Salt Vs Kosher Salt: When To Use Each Type In Your Kitchen

The salt you'll find sitting in those fancy glass shakers at restaurants and cafés is most likely table salt. Odds are good that the one you have in your kitchen right now is this type, too. Table salt is produced by blasting high-pressure water at underground salt deposits to reduce them to brine. It's taken up to the surface by a pipe and into a factory where it's dried. After going through several more processing steps, the results are tiny, dense salt crystals that — under a microscope — look like perfect little cubes.

Due to its density, table salt can pack quite a punch flavor-wise, so be sure to use a light touch when you add it to anything. Its density also means it's slower to dissolve, making it ideal for baking, as you can whisk the salt to distribute it evenly throughout the dough. And for recipes where not a lot of salt is needed (just a teaspoon to balance the flavor, for instance), you can get away with using table salt instead of the more expensive kinds.

Since the 1920s, most table salt has been fortified with iodine to ward off thyroid problems. Some people actively avoid it for this reason, claiming that it adds a metallic or bitter taste to their food. However, you'd need very sensitive tastebuds to discern the extra chemicals, so need to worry too much about it — shake away!

