Bakery-Style Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe
Peanut butter cookies are one of those nostalgic treats many of us grew up enjoying but don't always think to enjoy today. While the ones you remember from childhood might have been crunchy or tender and had those iconic fork marks on top, these modern peanut butter cookies offer a twist, combining that same nutty flavor with the soft, chewy texture of a gooey chocolate chip cookie. Each bite is rich and satisfying, with a balance of crisp edges, flakes of sea salt, and a melt-in-your-mouth center that makes them the ultimate peanut butter experience. Perfect with a glass of milk or coffee, these cookies take a beloved classic and turn it into a treat that's irresistible for kids and adults alike.
Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "These peanut butter cookies are inspired by the ones I used to sell at my bakery in Brooklyn. They're deliciously rich and packed with peanut butter flavor, from the crumb of the cookie to the crunchy peanuts throughout and an added dose of peanut butter drizzled over the top for an extra punch."
Gather the ingredients for bakery-style peanut butter cookies
To prepare these peanut butter cookies, you'll need mostly pantry staples. Unsalted butter and peanut butter create a rich base for the cookies. Granulated sugar and dark brown sugar sweeten the cookies, with brown sugar adding a hint of molasses for added warmth and depth. An egg binds the dough together, and all-purpose flour provides structure. Baking soda adds just the right amount of lift and spread for that perfect, chewy-crisp texture, while kosher salt enhances the overall flavor. For added crunch, raw peanuts are mixed throughout, though you can swap them for chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, or any other mix-ins you like.
You can sprinkle a pinch of flaky sea salt over each unbaked cookie for a deliciously crisp, salty contrast that makes every bite pop. A drizzle of melted peanut butter over the finished cookies adds an eye-catching flourish that doubles down on that peanut butter goodness.
Step 1: Preheat the oven
Preheat the oven to 375 F.
Step 2: Line baking sheets
Line two baking sheets with parchment paper; set aside.
Step 3: Beat the butter and sugars
In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter, peanut butter, and sugars until smooth.
Step 4: Add the egg
Add the egg and beat to combine.
Step 5: Add dry ingredients
Add the flour, baking soda, and salt; beat until a smooth dough forms.
Step 6: Fold in peanuts
Fold in the peanuts, reserving 2 tablespoons for topping the cookies, if desired.
Step 7: Scoop the cookies
Use a 1-ounce portion scoop to portion cookies onto a parchment-lined plate. If you have time, refrigerate for at least 30 minutes, or until firm.
Step 8: Transfer to the baking sheets
Transfer the scooped cookies to the parchment-lined baking sheets, spacing them a few inches apart. Top with the remaining peanuts and flaky sea salt, if desired.
Step 9: Bake until set
Bake for 12–14 minutes, until set on the edges but still gooey in the center.
Step 10: Cool and drizzle
Let stand on the baking sheets 5 minutes, then transfer to wire racks. Drizzle with the melted peanut butter, if desired.
Step 11: Serve
Serve warm or at room temperature.
How can I keep peanut butter cookies soft and chewy?
So, what makes these peanut butter cookies soft and chewy instead of crunchy? The high fat and sugar content of these cookies ensures that they stay soft and tender and also creates a perfectly crisp edge as they bake. Brown sugar also helps with this. It has additional moisture and helps keep the cookies soft.
The key to keeping these cookies soft and chewy longer lies in the baking time and proper storage. Make sure to bake the cookies only until they're set along the edges. The centers should still look slightly underdone. Don't worry — they'll continue to firm up as they cool for the ideal texture. Working with chilled cookie dough can also help ensure the perfect bake, as it slows the spread of the cookie dough and keeps the centers from overbaking.
How long can I store peanut butter cookies, and what is the best way to store them?
Rosenhouse swears by her freezer: "My husband always jokes that I freeze everything, but in my mind, freezing is the best way to keep cookies fresh longer," she says. "These cookies only take a few minutes to thaw at room temperature, and they're as good as freshly baked."
To store baked cookies, cool them completely before transferring them to an airtight container. They'll stay fresh at room temperature for up to two to three days, but for longer storage, take Rosenhouse's advice — transfer them to the freezer for up to three months to help preserve their texture. Thaw them at room temperature or warm them in the microwave for that just-baked feel.
If 13 large cookies seem like too many to keep on hand, you can freeze the dough instead. Prepare it as directed, scoop it onto a baking sheet or plate, and freeze until solid. Transfer the dough to a freezer-safe zip-top bag and freeze for up to two months. When you're ready to bake, preheat the oven and bake from frozen, adding a few extra minutes to the baking time as needed. This way, you can enjoy fresh, warm cookies anytime with minimal effort.