Bakery-Style Peanut Butter Cookies Recipe

Peanut butter cookies are one of those nostalgic treats many of us grew up enjoying but don't always think to enjoy today. While the ones you remember from childhood might have been crunchy or tender and had those iconic fork marks on top, these modern peanut butter cookies offer a twist, combining that same nutty flavor with the soft, chewy texture of a gooey chocolate chip cookie. Each bite is rich and satisfying, with a balance of crisp edges, flakes of sea salt, and a melt-in-your-mouth center that makes them the ultimate peanut butter experience. Perfect with a glass of milk or coffee, these cookies take a beloved classic and turn it into a treat that's irresistible for kids and adults alike.

Recipe developer Katie Rosenhouse tells us, "These peanut butter cookies are inspired by the ones I used to sell at my bakery in Brooklyn. They're deliciously rich and packed with peanut butter flavor, from the crumb of the cookie to the crunchy peanuts throughout and an added dose of peanut butter drizzled over the top for an extra punch."