What You Should Always Look For On The Label When Shopping For Higher Quality Chocolate

Serious cocoa lovers know that chocolate isn't created equal. Our favorite store-bought chocolate bars are not just the ones with the most unique flavors or prettiest packaging — they tend to be much higher in quality than their below-par counterparts; not only in taste, but in texture and appearance. If you're shopping around the candy aisle, though, how can you know which chocolate bars impress and which disappoint without tasting them? The answer is simple: Look for some key clues on the label.

For chocolate expertise, Chowhound spoke with Kat from The Baking Explorer, who is familiar with chocolate not only as a baking tool, but as a treat in and of itself. According to Kat, "high-quality chocolate will have a short ingredient list and is made with real cocoa butter." Great chocolate shouldn't contain excess additives or impossible-to-pronounce chemicals; in fact, the dark chocolate considered the best in the world only lists two ingredients on its label: Cacao and sugar.

The other tell-tale factor is the chocolate's cocoa percentage. Kat says, "Look for a cocoa content of around 60% for milk chocolate and 70% or more for dark chocolate." This percentage should be easily visible on the label. Though U.S. standards only require milk chocolate to have a cocoa percentage of 10%, and you may find dark chocolate products with less than 50% cocoa, a higher percentage of cocoa indicates the purest chocolate essence — no need for cheap additives and sugars.