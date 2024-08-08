Custard-Filled Boston Cream Donut Recipe

Light, airy, and delicious custard-filled Boston cream donuts are a classic dessert for a reason. A soft tender yeasted donut filled with creamy custard is perfect to enjoy with a cup of coffee or black tea. And nothing beats a freshly-made version, with vanilla bean-infused milk in the pastry cream and a velvety dark chocolate ganache on top. The combination of a pillowy, sweet donut and luscious vanilla custard creates a dessert that is both rich and light at the same time.

The pastry cream (also called crème pâtissière) is a surprisingly easy recipe — quick to make but so creamy and flavorful. It's almost a fool-proof process, with the cornstarch helping to thicken the mixture and lessening the chance of curdling or breaking. No wonder it's used in so many other recipes, such as eclairs, profiteroles, cakes, and tarts. Because of its versatility, it pairs well with many other flavors like chocolate, citrus, or berries. "You might feel intimidated making this recipe but fear not, these donuts are actually not difficult to make. It does require some extra time for proofing the dough, but other than that, each individual step is pretty simple." says the recipe developer, Milena Manolova. This would be a perfect recipe to make over the weekend when you have some extra time to spare. You can even do some extra chores while proofing the dough.

