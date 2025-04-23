9 Different Types Of Mozzarella Cheese And How To Best Use Them

Mild, milky, and available in most grocery stores, fresh cow's milk mozzarella is also referred to as fior di latte, literally translating to "flower of milk" in Italian. It has quite the monopoly with fresh cow milk mozzarella in a variety of shapes and sizes. This variety is often stored along with some briny water to preserve its freshness and moisture, but it can also be sold in vacuum-sealed packaging for a longer shelf life.

Popular retail choices include plump spheres in different sizes. Going from smallest to largest, you'll see perlini (pearl-sized balls), ciliegini (cherry-sized balls), bocconcini (small mouthfuls), and ovolini (larger oval-sized balls). You might also find mozzarella masterfully shaped in nodini (knots) or different styles of braids as well as flat medallions. But the most special treat among these many options is mozzarella cheese that's made in house. If you can locate a shop near you that makes it, hunt down the production schedule to buy it at the most opportune moment: still warm and luscious from being freshly pulled!

Fresh cow's milk mozzarella is best for raw preparations with neat presentations, with the caprese salad being one of the most renowned cold-prep dishes for the cheese. Mozzarella also makes an eye-catching addition in pasta salads and paninis, or on composed Italian-inspired cheese boards and charcuterie plates. And while it can be used on pizza if you prefer the cleaner look of individual mounds of cheese rather than shreds that will melt and fuse together, just be sure to study our advice on how to avoid a soggy pizza when using fresh mozzarella.