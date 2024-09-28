Jam Vs Jelly: Here's The Difference Between The Two

You probably think you're well acquainted with jelly. You've carted PB&J sandwiches in your boxed lunches since grade school, after all. Maybe your parents customized yours with banana slices or marshmallow fluff, but the "J" always stood for jelly, right? Unless you were inadvertently carrying peanut butter and jam sandwiches in your cartoon lunchbox all this time.

Advertisement

Sure, they're both jewel-toned fruit products stored in clear jars and heaped on slices of bread at breakfast time, but jam and jelly are not the same. When it comes to the gooey, spreadable stuff stacked across the condiment aisle, there tends to be some confusion. While jam and jelly are somewhat interchangeable, there is actually a clear distinction between the two.

The difference between jam vs jelly ultimately lies in the preparation methods. Jelly is strained, resulting in a smoother, gel-like product. Meanwhile, the fruit chunks in jam are left behind, resulting in a chunkier texture.