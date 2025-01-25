Transform Shredded Mozzarella Into Burrata With A Clever Hack

Burrata is a dumpling-shaped creation made entirely of cheese, created in the 1920s by cheesemakers in Italy to reduce waste from making mozzarella. It's essentially scraps in a satchel — cream and curds stuffed into a stretched cheese mantle that makes for an impressive centerpiece for appetizers. Swap it for feta for a unique on twist on a chorizo chickpea salad or add it to arrabbiata sauce for a ridiculously easy 3-ingredient meal. Burrata is even unexpectedly delightful with ice cream. While it is delicious and unique, burrata is a recycled product put together from mozzarella leftovers, and you don't have to be an Italian cheesemaker to make it. You don't even need a special type of mozzarella cheese to get started.

Instead of seeking out the finest cheesemaker for burrata, use bagged mozzarella shreds from the grocery store aisle to make your own homemade burrata for your next event. You'll melt the mozzarella shreds in boiling water until it forms a ball. Half of the melted cheese is mixed with cream to create the center of your homemade burrata, while the other half is stretched into a pouch to create the outside of the burrata bubble.