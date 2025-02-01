The Tomato Swap That Gives Your Caprese Salad An Elegant Twist
The Caprese salad is a study in simple perfection. Although salt and pepper (and often a drizzle of olive oil or balsamic) can get involved, at its core, the dish is just three ingredients — fresh mozzarella, basil leaves, and tomato. But the framework leaves plenty of room for interpretation, whether you want to switch things up because you aren't a fan of these ingredients, can't find them in season, or simply enjoy a little variety.
Believe it or not, peaches are actually a super handy substitute for tomatoes. These two angiosperms both have a potent acidity and tartness, they both have the potential to be sweet too, and they pair equally well with the creamy texture of a fresh mozzarella cheese. Basil complements both ingredients as well, which means the exchange of ripe peach slices for red tomatoes makes perfect sense in a classic Caprese salad. That said, if losing the tomato makes you sad, there's no reason you can't combine these two ingredients together, and there are a great deal of additional elements that can help you personalize this simple dish either way.
Building and personalizing your peach Caprese
When it comes to this spin on a Caprese, you can prep your peaches in slices or wedges alternating with discs of cheese, or cut them up into smaller cubes and toss with julienned basil rather than whole leaves. You can also swap the basil for mint or tarragon, and the mozzarella for burrata, goat cheese, or ricotta. Try a white balsamic or another flavored vinegar, and a drizzle of honey or hot honey won't hurt either. If you want something a bit more substantial, serve the whole shebang on a slice of toast or break out a pesto Caprese panini recipe. You can even add a few grilled shrimp for a little protein boost.
If you've gone to the trouble of choosing the sweetest peaches at the store and have a surplus of the stone fruit, you can use this same tomato swap principle to make peach salsa, peach ketchup, peach gazpacho, or even peach pizza. And if you're a fan of this twist, don't stop experimenting there — your Caprese salad could benefit from an easy, refreshing swap thanks to other fruits, too. Either way, this perky peach tweak can provide some excellent inspiration for thinking outside the standard salad bowl.