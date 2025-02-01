The Tomato Swap That Gives Your Caprese Salad An Elegant Twist

The Caprese salad is a study in simple perfection. Although salt and pepper (and often a drizzle of olive oil or balsamic) can get involved, at its core, the dish is just three ingredients — fresh mozzarella, basil leaves, and tomato. But the framework leaves plenty of room for interpretation, whether you want to switch things up because you aren't a fan of these ingredients, can't find them in season, or simply enjoy a little variety.

Believe it or not, peaches are actually a super handy substitute for tomatoes. These two angiosperms both have a potent acidity and tartness, they both have the potential to be sweet too, and they pair equally well with the creamy texture of a fresh mozzarella cheese. Basil complements both ingredients as well, which means the exchange of ripe peach slices for red tomatoes makes perfect sense in a classic Caprese salad. That said, if losing the tomato makes you sad, there's no reason you can't combine these two ingredients together, and there are a great deal of additional elements that can help you personalize this simple dish either way.