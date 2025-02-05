The Mistake Making Your Roasted Tomatoes Soggy

Have you ever loaded up a sheet pan with your favorite veggies, drizzled them with olive oil, and roasted them at a high temperature only to reveal a very sad and soggy result? Don't worry, you're not alone. The truth is that there's one crucial factor when it comes to roasting vegetables without making mistakes that many recipe instructions gloss over: You absolutely cannot crowd your pan.

Vegetables are naturally water laden and when they encounter the high heat of your oven, they'll start releasing that water as steam. Usually that steam rises and evaporates in your oven, leaving your vegetables to crisp up and caramelize. Unfortunately for efficiency's sake, if your tomatoes, for instance, are crowded together, that steam will come into contact with the surrounding vegetables as it forces its way out. That's why even after roasting for an hour your tomatoes won't have any char or added color — they'll still be soaking wet.

All vegetables need some room to breathe, at least a quarter of an inch. For particularly juicy vegetables like tomatoes, eggplant, peppers, and zucchini, you might want to give them even more space. But even cruciferous varieties like Brussels sprouts, broccoli, cauliflower, and asparagus all need a little more room to roast than you'd expect. So go ahead and bust out that second sheet pan or plan ahead to roast your veggies in batches. You'll be pleased by their golden-brown color and crisply charred taste.