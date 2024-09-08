The Reason Wood Pulp Is Often Added To Shredded Cheese

In 2016, an FDA food fraud investigation into Castle Cheese Inc. revealed the brand was using wood pulp in its shredded cheese products. 2016, several class action lawsuits were filed accusing companies like Walmart and Kraft of defrauding customers with false claims of "100% Grated Parmesan Cheese" due to the presence of wood pulp. Although headlines were quick to highlight the addition of the pulpy substance in these products, the scandal was more about alleged .

Wood pulp, also known as cellulose, is a common food additive. Companies use the cost-saving carbohydrate because of its effect on shredded cheese's consistency. In fact, the cheese-labeling lawsuits were voluntarily dismissed with prejudice in 2022 (via Truth in Advertising). However, as The Counter reported, Walmart amended its grated cheese labels.

Learning that shredded cheeses contain wood pulp may make you think twice about whipping up your favorite macaroni and cheese. However, the addition of cellulose in food isn't something new — the FDA has officially been fine with it since 1973 — and it definitely shouldn't put you off eating the convenient dairy product.