Why Your Pre-Shredded Cheese Won't Melt

Pre-shredded cheese is a major boon when you don't feel like whipping out a hunk of cheese — just pour it straight from the bag and go. However, this convenient ingredient is notorious for one trait that might make a huge difference to your dish: It doesn't melt, at least not to the uniform ooey-gooey consistency of standard block melting cheeses. This may not be such a deal-breaker if you're topping a baked potato or mixing some into a green salad, but using pre-shredded cheese is one of the most common mistakes when making cheese sauce, fondue, pizza, or other dishes that require meltiness. Instead of yielding photogenic cheese pulls, the dairy product ends up still separated and only partially melted — an unappetizing sight with a lumpy mouthfeel.

The culprits behind pre-shredded cheese's inability to melt are the very additives that keep it looking nice and separated in its packaging: cellulose or anti-caking blends that contain one or more starches. (Block cheese doesn't contain anti-caking agents, which is why it melts so beautifully.) Any store-bought pre-grated cheese will contain some mixture of these agents; you can't escape them. So as time-consuming as it may be — particularly if your recipe calls for a lot of cheesy goodness — you might be better off buying a block of cheese and shredding it yourself.