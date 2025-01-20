The Easy Way To Prepare Burrata You've Probably Never Considered

Burrata has grown in popularity in recent years, becoming a welcome addition to anything from pizza to salads (or even topped over arrabbiata sauce in a ridiculously easy 3-ingredient pasta). There are many ways to serve up the creamy, delicious cheese. But one you may want to consider involves cooking up that delicate ball of burrata in the air fryer. If you're not familiar, burrata is a cheese made out of cow's milk that is shaped into a ball. On the outside, it looks quite similar to a ball of mozzarella. However, rather than being solid all throughout, burrata is filled with stracciatella, a mixture of cheese curds and cream that gives it its signature, creamy texture. Most often, burrata is served uncooked, over spreads or veggies such as roasted tomatoes. However, you might want to try your burrata another way: fried. And you need not pull out your deep frier for this preparation. All you'll need is your handy, counter top air fryer.

Now, it isn't impossible to deep-fry burrata, but it is a delicate cheese that is prone to rupture, so frying in oil can be treacherous work. Air frying is a much more forgiving cooking method, as your cheese won't be bobbing in oil, but sitting safely, nestled in the fry basket. The resulting air-fried burrata has the best of both worlds (mozzarella and stracciatella), with a perfectly melty, pull-apart exterior and the creamy interior still intact. Plus, the addition of a bread crumb coating gives the cheese an added crunch that is positively irresistible.