Prevent Your Mozzarella Sticks From Leaking With These Simple Tips

Next to classic spicy Buffalo wings, cheesy loaded nachos and assorted creamy dips, mozzarella sticks are a fan-favorite party starter. Gooey pools of cheese are never really a bad thing; however, when the cheese starts to escape the crusty, herby mozzarella stick shell, it means you might miss out on that picture-perfect, cheese pull. To avoid an appetizer plate that's all stick and no mozzarella, carefully bread mozzarella sticks, freeze before frying, and set your fryer or oven to the right temperature.

Whether you bake or fry them, mozzarella sticks are an essential component of any game day spread or party platter. Plus, Trader Joe's mozzarella sticks crisp up perfectly in the air fryer. You've probably experienced a pan of mozzarella sticks leaking in a crusted puddle. With a few easy recipe tweaks you can avoid this finger food faux pas. Your awards season pre-games and tailgate guests will thank you.