Prevent Your Mozzarella Sticks From Leaking With These Simple Tips
Next to classic spicy Buffalo wings, cheesy loaded nachos and assorted creamy dips, mozzarella sticks are a fan-favorite party starter. Gooey pools of cheese are never really a bad thing; however, when the cheese starts to escape the crusty, herby mozzarella stick shell, it means you might miss out on that picture-perfect, cheese pull. To avoid an appetizer plate that's all stick and no mozzarella, carefully bread mozzarella sticks, freeze before frying, and set your fryer or oven to the right temperature.
Whether you bake or fry them, mozzarella sticks are an essential component of any game day spread or party platter. Plus, Trader Joe's mozzarella sticks crisp up perfectly in the air fryer. You've probably experienced a pan of mozzarella sticks leaking in a crusted puddle. With a few easy recipe tweaks you can avoid this finger food faux pas. Your awards season pre-games and tailgate guests will thank you.
Properly preparing your mozzarella sticks
Begin by carefully reinforcing your homemade mozzarella sticks to prevent them from leaking. These are simple string cheese or slices of mozzarella coated in an herbed breading, but if you're feeling especially ambitious, you can even make the mozzarella cheese yourself with milk and vinegar. The classic order or operations for breaded fish, chicken, and cheese is as follows: Dip in flour, then egg wash, and finally breadcrumbs. To double up on crust, and safely seal in mozzarella, circle back and repeat the egg wash and breadcrumb steps a second time.
Pop prepared mozzarella sticks in the freezer before frying or baking. Allow them to harden for an hour or two to ensure melted cheese won't spill out later when heated. Another culprit of leaky cheese could be incorrect cooking temperatures. If your oven or fryer get too hot, the cheese will escape before the shell has had a chance to completely cook. Fry or bake mozzarella sticks at 350 degrees. This way, mozzarella will slowly become melty and gooey while the breading gets golden and crispy.