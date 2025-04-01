The Best Types Of Cheese To Freeze — And How To Do It Right

Sure, you can freeze cheese. But should you? While freezing is not the most ideal storage method, when done properly with the right styles, it's a sustainable solution compared to throwing your wedges away.

As a Certified Cheese Professional and full-time cheesemonger, I'm a firm believer that if you're paying a premium price for a cheese, you want to respect both the artisans and animals that produce it. And you want to think about the hard-earned cash you're shelling out, ensuring every dollar you spend is put to good use. When you buy quality cheese, the intention should be to celebrate and consume it at its pinnacle of freshness.

But then again, there are moments when we need to ditch our high standards and deal with the reality at hand. Was there a huge sale on your favorite cheese? Trying to buy more in bulk to save money? Overestimated how much you needed for a recipe? Freezing is a tempting choice that can actually be put into practice.

Generally, aged cheeses with a developed protein structure and minimal moisture content will freeze well, and those that are fresh with high amounts of contained water will be worse. The water content of the cheese develops into ice crystals when frozen, and with fresher and more delicate cheeses, the protein structure will be too weak to endure freezing and thawing conditions. Embrace the cold, and learn all about the best types of cheese to freeze and how to do it correctly so you can make smarter purchasing and prepping decisions.