Fresh Mozzarella Can Make Your Pizza Soggy. Here's How To Fix It

Whether it's a Margherita pizza or a saucy three-cheese pie, mozzarella is a must-have pizza topping. Despite its rich, melty, and slightly tangy taste that transforms a pizza into a mouthwatering sensation, mozzarella sometimes does more harm than good. The fresh cheese which is typically sold in water, brine, or whey, is moist and drippy. Although that characteristic moisture is necessary in many recipes, mozzarella can lead to a soggy pizza with wilted slices.

When fresh mozzarella is heated, it releases some of its moisture into the pizza, affecting the texture of other toppings and compromising the dish as a whole. Luckily, there are some easy, albeit time-consuming, ways to circumnavigate a sloppy mozzarella-topped pizza. Cut up fresh mozzarella and place it in a strainer or colander with a bowl underneath. Let it sit in the fridge for about five hours where the excess liquid will slowly drain into the bowl over time. After a few hours, it should be pizza-ready. For a faster option, wrap mozzarella in a paper towel or tea towel to absorb excess liquid. The longer you do it, the more moisture will be absorbed — this is a solid technique when you don't have hours to spare.

How you cut the cheese (no euphemism intended) can also make a difference. Because thicker slices of mozzarella have more moisture than their skimpy counterparts, thin-sliced pieces are best — but not so thin that you miss out on the lush mouthfeel of freshly melted mozzarella. Bear in mind that the thinner the cheese is, the faster it cooks, so be careful not to burn it.