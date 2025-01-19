How To Make Fried Burrata So Good, You'll Forget Fresh Even Existed
When burrata really exploded onto the culinary scene in the 2010s (despite that it was invented nearly 100 years prior), it was hard for diners to imagine anything better. The cheese resembled mozzarella from the outside, but once cut open, revealed a creamy, absurdly delicious center that could be spread over toast, dolloped onto pizza or tossed with a favorite pasta (like a spicy arrabbiata sauce for a ridiculously easy three-ingredient meal). It's even exceptional when added to ice cream.
But the internet never rests in its quest to optimize and enhance even the world's best creations, and the latest trend in cheese is to take this ball of perfection and plunge it into oil to create a deep-fried version. The result is a delicacy that maintains that creamy interior, while offering up a crunchy crust for a satisfying contrast in textures. A major bonus is that even though this dish presents like it's straight out of a fine dining Italian restaurant, you can make it at home in just a few easy steps.
Deep frying for success
To make this happen, you can bread the cheese the way you would any other breaded item (think chicken cutlets, eggplant for parmesan, or classic fried mozzarella). That means a dredge first in flour, then in beaten egg, and finally, a roll it in breadcrumbs. Panko will give you the best crunch factor, but you can experiment with various types and flavors.
The biggest difference in the process is a brief pause to freeze your burrata. If you don't, you'll wind up with a totally melted mess when you pop that ball into hot oil. That said, you don't want to freeze it so deeply that it'll still be cold after frying, so about 20 minutes is enough. From there, you can fry it up for just a few minutes in hot oil (around 375 degrees Fahrenheit) and drain it quickly on paper towels — and then you're prepared to serve this crunchy, creamy ball and watch your guests marvel.
You can present this masterpiece with toasted crostini and nothing more, but there are also ways to elevate your fried burrata game. Serve it alongside a sauce like classic marinara, or a smoky romesco made with red peppers, roasted tomatoes, garlic, and spices, or try a red pepper-spiked tomato cream sauce. Maybe you already knew that burrata could be exceptional on the grill, but this deep-fried trick is a truly cheesy treat that will transcend the trend.