How To Make Fried Burrata So Good, You'll Forget Fresh Even Existed

To make this happen, you can bread the cheese the way you would any other breaded item (think chicken cutlets, eggplant for parmesan, or classic fried mozzarella). That means a dredge first in flour, then in beaten egg, and finally, a roll it in breadcrumbs. Panko will give you the best crunch factor, but you can experiment with various types and flavors.

The biggest difference in the process is a brief pause to freeze your burrata. If you don't, you'll wind up with a totally melted mess when you pop that ball into hot oil. That said, you don't want to freeze it so deeply that it'll still be cold after frying, so about 20 minutes is enough. From there, you can fry it up for just a few minutes in hot oil (around 375 degrees Fahrenheit) and drain it quickly on paper towels — and then you're prepared to serve this crunchy, creamy ball and watch your guests marvel.

You can present this masterpiece with toasted crostini and nothing more, but there are also ways to elevate your fried burrata game. Serve it alongside a sauce like classic marinara, or a smoky romesco made with red peppers, roasted tomatoes, garlic, and spices, or try a red pepper-spiked tomato cream sauce. Maybe you already knew that burrata could be exceptional on the grill, but this deep-fried trick is a truly cheesy treat that will transcend the trend.