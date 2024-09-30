How To Easily Grate Cheese Without Scratching Your Knuckles

Sometimes, the simplest fixes are the easiest. Such is the case with the box grater or cheese grater – a kitchen staple for centuries. The four-sided, trapezoidal prism-shaped grater has several advantages over the flat rasp style. It has more surface area and increased stability. And the different grating grades on each side make for a versatile kitchen tool. Plus, there are many other creative uses for your cheese grater besides shredding cheese.

There are downsides, though. Pushing the grater down from the top with one hand to stop it slipping and grating vertically with the other hand can be exhausting, particularly with blocks of hard cheese. At that angle, it's easy to drag your knuckles or fingertips across the grater plane. While it's not quite as risky as using a mandoline to make that viral cucumber salad, it's still painful and frustrating. Fortunately, there's an easy solution: Turn the box grater on its side.