The Easiest Way To Make Philly Cheesesteak Sandwiches Is With A Sheet Pan

When it comes to crowd-pleasing meals, homemade Philly cheesesteak sandwiches have to be near the top of the list. The ingredients are simple and the payoff is huge. It's not so easy to cook everything on a home stovetop, however, without making a bit of a mess, which is why a sheet pan is your best friend if you have a group to feed. All you have to do is prep the ingredients and fire up the broiler and you can have all the sandwiches ready in minutes, with zero time spent standing over a pan on the stove.

If you've ever been to an authentic cheesesteak stand, like rivals Pat's and Geno's in Philadelphia, you've probably noticed how the ingredients are typically cooked all together on a hot griddle. A sheet pan is not much different, but it's important to make sure you choose the right cut of meat for the steak, and prep the veggies properly for cooking in the broiler.

There are a couple of ways to tackle the steak half of a sheet pan steak and cheese. If you prefer meat that is cooked any less than medium well, keep the steak in one piece, cook it to temperature, then slice it when it's cooked. If you like the meat cooked all the way through, pre-slice it before it's cooked.