Make Mozzarella Cheese With 2 Easy Ingredients You Already Have

Мozzarella is irresistibly tasty. It's soft and milky, and that rich and creamy goodness it releases as soon as you take a knife and cut into its center instantly makes your mouth water. An Italian classic hailing from the area around Naples, it's so versatile that just hearing its name takes your thoughts straight to Italy. Whether used fresh as the star topping of a classic Margherita pizza, or simply tucked into a finger-licking carrozza sandwich, which is basically a more sophisticated take on a cheese stick, it never disappoints.

But finding mozzarella that's actually truly fresh can be a challenge. And let's face it, running back and forth to the store is a hassle none of us have time for. So, what to do? Even if you don't consider yourself a cooking pro, you can easily make mozzarella at home. The best part is, you only need two ingredients. Yes, you heard — or rather read — that right, just two! And chances are, you already have them in your kitchen. Believe it or not, a splash of white distilled vinegar and a bit of leftover milk is all that stands between you and a delicious homemade mozzarella. So why not start ASAP?