Make Mozzarella Cheese With 2 Easy Ingredients You Already Have
Мozzarella is irresistibly tasty. It's soft and milky, and that rich and creamy goodness it releases as soon as you take a knife and cut into its center instantly makes your mouth water. An Italian classic hailing from the area around Naples, it's so versatile that just hearing its name takes your thoughts straight to Italy. Whether used fresh as the star topping of a classic Margherita pizza, or simply tucked into a finger-licking carrozza sandwich, which is basically a more sophisticated take on a cheese stick, it never disappoints.
But finding mozzarella that's actually truly fresh can be a challenge. And let's face it, running back and forth to the store is a hassle none of us have time for. So, what to do? Even if you don't consider yourself a cooking pro, you can easily make mozzarella at home. The best part is, you only need two ingredients. Yes, you heard — or rather read — that right, just two! And chances are, you already have them in your kitchen. Believe it or not, a splash of white distilled vinegar and a bit of leftover milk is all that stands between you and a delicious homemade mozzarella. So why not start ASAP?
How to get started with making mozzarella
Mozzarella is traditionally made from water buffalo milk. You might find it surprising that authentic Mozzarella di Bufala Campana PDO, the classic style of the cheese, begins its creation process not more than 60 hours after the buffalos are milked. Don't worry, though, you won't have to spend precious time or a fortune to get that buffalo milk. Six cups of regular cow's milk for each mozzarella ball you want to make will also do the trick. For each cheese ball, pour 2.6 ounces of white vinegar into a cup, set it aside, and you're ready to start.
Naturally, the first thing you'll need is a large pot for the milk. But just pouring the vinegar straight away won't do much on its own. This is where the heat comes in! Heat is necessary because it destabilizes the milk proteins, also known as caseins, making them more reactive to the vinegar you're about to add. This step ensures the formation of curds, which are the foundation of mozzarella's famous pasta filata curd-stretching technique. You'll notice them appear as soon as you add the vinegar to your heated milk. Then just gently stir for a few seconds after removing the pot from the stove, and let it rest as you prepare your workstation for the next, more interesting part.
Get ready to stretch!
Draining the whey from the curds is the next crucial step in the process. Whey, which is the liquid byproduct of milk, contains water, lactose, and soluble proteins which, if not removed, can dilute the curds. Once you have your curds ready, microwave them to help them soften. Cutting them into smaller pieces beforehand is a clever way to ensure they warm up evenly, which is essential to make them pliable and easy to stretch without breaking.
Now, this is where the fun begins. Roll up your sleeves, put on a pair of rubber gloves, and get ready for some hands-on kneading! After sprinkling a bit of salt over the heated curds to enhance their flavor, continue stretching and folding them. And if they cool down and become too hard to handle, simply reheat them to restore their stretchiness. Once you notice the cheese has become firm, it's ready to be shaped into your preferred form of mozzarella.
After giving it a proper ice bath to bring down the heat, the only thing remaining afterwards is to cut it into slices and make that delicious pesto Caprese panini you've been craving for so long. And just in case you're not planning to eat it right away or have any leftovers, just store it in the fridge to keep it fresh for another week.