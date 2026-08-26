Gyro-Style Greek Tacos Recipe

Okay, the ingredient list may not be short, but good things are worth it. The good news is that most of the ingredients are simple pantry and fridge staples. For the tzatziki, you'll need Greek yogurt, kosher salt, garlic powder, ground black pepper, a splash of lemon juice to brighten the flavor, and crumbled feta cheese. The feta adds a salty, cheesy element to the tzatziki (and keeps it from falling off your taco when you take a bite), but you can also keep it separate for sprinkling over the tacos before serving, if preferred.

For the cucumber salad topping, a seedless English cucumber is tossed with cherry tomatoes, olive oil, salt, and pepper. Feel free to use seeded cucumbers if needed, and larger tomatoes, chopped, if that's what you have on hand. Now for the foundation of the dish: the tacos. Flour tortillas are tender and sturdy and perfect for holding the ground lamb seasoned with salt, garlic powder, black pepper, and optional dried oregano and cumin if you want to lean into those Mediterranean flavors. It all comes together with sliced red onion and fresh parsley or mint for garnishing, if desired.

For an added boost, a red sauce made with white vinegar, cayenne pepper, sugar, chile flakes, and kosher salt adds a nice kick and extra-special touch, although you can also grab your favorite hot sauce from the fridge.