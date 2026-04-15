Dynamite Shrimp Tacos Recipe

Fusion cuisine brings together complementary flavors and textures from different global culinary traditions to harmonize in a distinctive way. The combination of Asian and Latin American flavors has long been one of the most popular of these delicious mash-ups. Think crispy shrimp tempura wrapped up in taco form with a sauce that is both explosively flavorful and creamy all at once, and topped with crunchy and colorful garnishes. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us this irresistible combo in her rendition of dynamite shrimp tacos. Popularized by Asian fusion restaurant chain P.F. Chang's, dynamite shrimp are an alluring combo of shatteringly crisp fried shrimp tossed in a fiery mayo and Sriracha chili sauce. These shrimp are just right for layering in a warm corn tortilla with shredded cabbage, scallions, and some sweet mango to balance the heat. These tacos are every bit as delicious as they are beautiful to look at.

Even though we deep-fry these shrimp, the rice flour batter keeps them light and super crispy, rather than heavy and oily. The batter is crisp enough to withstand soaking up the creamy dynamite sauce, and the fresh and crunchy garnishes are relevant to both Asian and Latin American cuisines. Get ready to fire up your taste buds and create a new crowd-pleaser.