Dynamite Shrimp Tacos Recipe
Fusion cuisine brings together complementary flavors and textures from different global culinary traditions to harmonize in a distinctive way. The combination of Asian and Latin American flavors has long been one of the most popular of these delicious mash-ups. Think crispy shrimp tempura wrapped up in taco form with a sauce that is both explosively flavorful and creamy all at once, and topped with crunchy and colorful garnishes. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us this irresistible combo in her rendition of dynamite shrimp tacos. Popularized by Asian fusion restaurant chain P.F. Chang's, dynamite shrimp are an alluring combo of shatteringly crisp fried shrimp tossed in a fiery mayo and Sriracha chili sauce. These shrimp are just right for layering in a warm corn tortilla with shredded cabbage, scallions, and some sweet mango to balance the heat. These tacos are every bit as delicious as they are beautiful to look at.
Even though we deep-fry these shrimp, the rice flour batter keeps them light and super crispy, rather than heavy and oily. The batter is crisp enough to withstand soaking up the creamy dynamite sauce, and the fresh and crunchy garnishes are relevant to both Asian and Latin American cuisines. Get ready to fire up your taste buds and create a new crowd-pleaser.
Gather the dynamite shrimp tacos ingredients
To make this recipe distinctive, you need to start with a zesty dynamite sauce. For this, you will need Kewpie mayo, Sriracha chili sauce, sweet Thai chili sauce, freshly squeezed lime juice, fresh ginger root, and garlic powder. To make the shrimp batter, you will need white rice flour, cornstarch, baking powder, sea salt, egg yolks, and ice-cold club soda. The rice flour and cornstarch help to make the coating extra crispy, which is intensified with the chilled, bubbly club soda. You will need a generous amount of peanut oil for frying. To put your dynamite shrimp tacos together, start with corn tortillas and shredded purple cabbage. The dynamite-tossed shrimp are garnished with scallions, chopped fresh mango, cilantro leaves, Thai or Fresno chile, and toasted sesame seeds.
Step 1: Make the dynamite sauce
Combine all the dynamite sauce ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk until smooth.
Step 2: Chill the dynamite sauce
Cover and refrigerate the dynamite sauce until ready to use.
Step 3: Prepare a baking sheet and rack
Line a baking sheet with parchment or foil and set a rack over the top.
Step 4: Heat the oil for frying
Heat the oil in a fryer or deep, heavy pot until it reaches 350 F.
Step 5: Mix together the dry ingredients for the shrimp batter
While the oil is heating, mix together 1 cup rice flour, ½ cup cornstarch, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl.
Step 6: Add the yolks and club soda
Add the egg yolks and cold club soda and whisk just until combined, taking care not to overmix.
Step 7: Add some cornstarch to a bowl for dredging
Place the remaining ⅓ cup of cornstarch in a shallow bowl.
Step 8: Dredge the shrimp in the cornstarch
Add the shrimp to the cornstarch to dredge.
Step 9: Use chopsticks to dip the shrimp in the batter
Once the oil is hot, dip 2 or 3 shrimp into the batter using chopsticks or a fork and allow the excess batter to drip off.
Step 10: Add the battered shrimp to the hot oil
Carefully drop the shrimp into the hot oil.
Step 11: Fry the shrimp
Fry for 4-5 minutes until pale golden and crisp.
Step 12: Drain the shrimp
Drain the shrimp on the prepared rack.
Step 13: Batter and fry the remaining shrimp
Continue to batter and fry the shrimp in batches.
Step 14: Toss the shrimp with dynamite sauce
While the shrimp are still hot, toss them in a large bowl with enough dynamite sauce to lightly coat.
Step 15: Add some cabbage to the tortillas
To assemble the tacos, add a small amount of cabbage to the centers of the tortillas.
Step 16: Add the shrimp
Top with the shrimp.
Step 17: Add the garnishes
Garnish with the scallions, mango, cilantro, and chiles.
Step 18: Drizzle the tacos with the sauce
Drizzle each taco with some of the remaining dynamite sauce.
Step 19: Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve
Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve immediately.
What pairs well with dyamite shrimp tacos?
Dynamite Shrimp Tacos Recipe
Our dynamite shrimp tacos feature crispy shrimp tempura wrapped up with a creamy, explosively flavorful sauce and topped with crunchy, colorful garnishes.
Ingredients
- For the dynamite sauce
- ½ cup Kewpie mayo
- 3 tablespoons Sriracha
- 3 tablespoons sweet Thai chili sauce
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger root
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- For the shrimp and batter
- 3 cups peanut oil
- 1 cup + ⅓ cup white rice flour, divided
- ½ cup cornstarch
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- ½ teaspoon sea salt
- 2 large egg yolks
- 1 cup club soda, ice cold
- 1 pound jumbo shrimp, peeled, deveined, tails off, rinsed and patted dry
- To assemble
- 1 ½ cups finely shredded purple cabbage
- 12 corn tortillas, warmed
- ¼ cup thinly sliced scallions
- ¼ cup finely diced fresh mango
- ¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- 2 tablespoons thinly sliced Thai or Fresno chiles
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
Directions
- Combine all the dynamite sauce ingredients in a medium bowl and whisk until smooth.
- Cover and refrigerate the dynamite sauce until ready to use.
- Line a baking sheet with parchment or foil and set a rack over the top.
- Heat the oil in a fryer or deep, heavy pot until it reaches 350 F.
- While the oil is heating, mix together 1 cup rice flour, ½ cup cornstarch, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl.
- Add the egg yolks and cold club soda and whisk just until combined, taking care not to overmix.
- Place the remaining ⅓ cup of cornstarch in a shallow bowl.
- Add the shrimp to the cornstarch to dredge.
- Once the oil is hot, dip 2 or 3 shrimp into the batter using chopsticks or a fork and allow the excess batter to drip off.
- Carefully drop the shrimp into the hot oil.
- Fry for 4-5 minutes until pale golden and crisp.
- Drain the shrimp on the prepared rack.
- Continue to batter and fry the shrimp in batches.
- While the shrimp are still hot, toss them in a large bowl with enough dynamite sauce to lightly coat.
- To assemble the tacos, add a small amount of cabbage to the centers of the tortillas.
- Top with the shrimp.
- Garnish with the scallions, mango, cilantro, and chiles.
- Drizzle each taco with some of the remaining dynamite sauce.
- Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve immediately.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|738
|Total Fat
|63.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|10.8 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|95.2 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|32.7 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.5 g
|Total Sugars
|1.8 g
|Sodium
|378.2 mg
|Protein
|11.0 g
Where does the term dynamite originate for the sauce?
The word "dynamite" brings to mind a colorful array of meanings, from explosive to thrilling to sensational. Dynamite sauce brings all of those terms together in one creamy package. In terms of food, dynamite can refer to a spicy sandwich hailing from Woonsocket, RI, or the creamy Asian-esque sauce featured in our tacos. P.F. Chang's restaurant chain has popularized crispy dynamite shrimp on their appetizer menu, with an extra-crunchy batter to stand up to the Sriracha aioli. P.F. Chang's utilizes around 100,000 bottles of Sriracha a year to keep up with the popularity of this item. This fried shrimp and spicy, creamy sauce combo can also be found at the Bonefish Grill, where it is known as "bang bang shrimp."
The key to allowing your dynamite sauce to shine is to be sure your shrimp is properly battered and fried to prevent the coating from becoming soggy. The combination of sweet, spicy, and zesty flavors that make dynamite sauce so delicious is a perfect foil to the extra crispy fried shrimp. Just like a lit stick of dynamite, your sauce will explode with flavor and spice on the palate. If you have any extra, you can use this sauce with other fish, poultry, or pork. It can also be a versatile dip with veggies or chips.
What substitutions can I make in this recipe?
To keep your dynamite shrimp similar to the familiar recipe, Kinnaird suggests keeping the shrimp and sauce parts of the recipe intact. If you want a bit more heat to your sauce, crank up the volume with a little extra Sriracha, or throw in some minced Fresno chiles. There is a case to be made for switching up the container for your tacos from corn to flour tortillas, however. Flour tortillas are more flexible, easier to work with, and can perhaps more easily accommodate the crunchy jumbo shrimp, but it's really a case of personal preference because either will work.
When it comes to the garnishes, this is where you can really personalize. Try adding in some thin slices or matchsticks of radish or jicama for extra crunch and freshness. To turn up the dynamite factor a bit more, throw in a few pickled jalapeños in place of the fresh chile. Cotija cheese can add a savory yet cooling touch, while diced fresh pineapple would be a delicious and juicy substitute for the mango.