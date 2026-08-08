If you have ever had a true cheesesteak sandwich from Philly, you know how rich, flavorful, and satisfying a few simple ingredients put together in the best way can become. What makes a cheesesteak so special is the flash-cooked, thinly shaved beef, coated in a velvety white cheese sauce and topped with caramelized onions and perhaps some peppers. So just imagine mashing up that glorious filling with another cheesy comfort food — the quesadilla. Such was the inspiration for this gooey cheesesteak quesadilla recipe. The filling has all the classic flavor of a cheesesteak sandwich, with shaved beef sirloin enclosed in a glossy cheese sauce made with white American and smoked provolone. You will taste the classic sweet onions, along with a south-of-the-border twist coming from smoky poblano peppers. The quesadillas are pan-fried to crispy perfection, while some of that filling oozes out and caramelizes in the pan. Serve these beauties with your favorite dipping sauce and enjoy every gooey bite!

This recipe is pretty simple, but it requires quick transitions from sauce to meat, so have all mise en place set up and ready to go. Make sure you have your cast iron or other skillet smoking hot before adding the shaved beef so that you achieve a sear rather than steaming the meat. These gooey cheesesteak quesadillas are the most tasty straight out of the pan, but if you need to reheat leftovers, an air fryer will yield excellent results!