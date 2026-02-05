The Genius Way To Make Thin Gyro-Style Meat Without A Rotisserie

Gyro-style meat is a widely popular food for many who crave its thin-sliced texture and complex spices. While the best cuts of meat to use for gyros are usually lamb leg, beef top round, or chicken breast, they're usually spit-roasted on a large, vertical rotisserie by dedicated vendors. However, thanks to a genius method from @‌mezemike on Instagram, you can make gyro-style meat at home without a rotisserie, using ground meats and readily available kitchen tools.

To make an authentic gyro-style meat at home, start with a pound of ground lamb and beef, or just use one or the other, and preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Combine the meat with onions, Greek yogurt, olive oil, and spices, such as paprika, cumin, coriander, oregano, salt, and pepper, or use a spice blend appropriate to the style of recipe you're using the meat. Pulse the onions in a food processor to make them fine and thoroughly mix the meat and other ingredients until it's smooth, so it can easily be rolled with parchment paper. Cook the meat in the oven for about 30 minutes. For gyro-style meat, the strips should be firm, so drain the meat about halfway through cooking so it doesn't turn out soggy. To crisp the meat up further, unroll the parchment paper and cook it until it has the desired consistency.