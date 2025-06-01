Elevate Your Taco Night By Ignoring This Mexican Beer Myth

If you take away Mexican lager, then you're left with a pretty open field. After all, there are many different ways you can dress up your tacos, and likewise, there are many different beers that you can pair with said tacos. That said, there are still some types of beer that emerge as favorites to drink alongside your tacos, depending on what kind of meat (if any) features in your dish. The main thing to take note of here is that, while Mexican lagers are pretty neutral and provide little more than a palate reset when you're eating tacos, these other options feature strong characteristics all on their own, making them more interesting complements to your tacos.

Fruit and citrus work rather nicely with tacos, so you can aim for beers with these qualities. A Belgian ale, Hefeweizen, or Weissbier will all serve you well here. Alternatively, you might be looking for something with more of a malty/roasted quality. In this case, pilsners and brown ales might be the beers for you. IPAs, APAs, and British-style ales are all solid options too, especially if you're eating fish tacos, where you can take inspiration from how to pair beer with fish and chips. There's a veritable world of options out there, but any of these will give you much more for your palate to consider than the standard pairing ever will.