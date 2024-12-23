Mezze Is The Bite-Size Mediterranean Feast Your Guests Will Rave About
Charcuterie boards may be all the rage right now, but if you're looking to broaden your horizons when it comes to party platters, let us introduce you to mezze (pronounced meh-zay). Not unlike tapas, this style of dining is focused on small plates, featuring finger food, dips, and salads that are meant to be enjoyed as a light meal or appetizer. Naturally, this makes them perfect for get-togethers. Mezze comes from the countries bordering the Eastern Mediterranean, North Africa, and the Middle East, with various spellings such as maza, mezzah, and meze.
The word mezze's etymology comes from Persia, an ancient empire centered in modern day Iran, and translates to taste or flavor. It's an apt description for this cuisine. One of the most delightful aspects of mezze is the variety of textures and tastes on offer. You can find crispy falafel, the fried or baked balls made from ground chickpea, or its Egyptian counterpart ta'ameya, made with fava beans, matched with soft dolmas, stuffed grape leaves that are either canned or homemade. But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Let's dig a little deeper into what dishes to include in your mezze platter.
What kinds of dishes are considered mezze?
The beauty of mezze is the diversity of dishes you can include. Flatbread is key since pita is the vehicle to get much of the food from the plate and into your mouth. For dips, there's baba ganoush, hummus, and labneh (also spelled labaneh), a soft yogurt cheese. Various kabobs are a great addition as are small lamb meatballs. Including an assortment of salads is also a good idea, especially if you have vegetarian friends attending. Salad options include tabouli, made from bulgur wheat, parsley, mint, and other ingredients, and/or lentil salad, among others. You can supplement your mezze platter with olives and dolmas, as mentioned above.
If you're planning on making some of the recipes from scratch, you can save time on others by buying them premade. For example, a tub of Trader Joe's garlic spread can either be slathered on flatbread or served as a dip. Another option is to give a non-traditional dish a Mediterranean flavor. For instance, try using tzatziki sauce in your coleslaw for an easy salad addition that won't clash with the other dishes. As with charcuterie boards, half the fun is mixing and matching flavors, textures, and colors to make mezze your own signature creation. At the very least, it'll get your guests raving about your Mediterranean feast.