Mezze Is The Bite-Size Mediterranean Feast Your Guests Will Rave About

Charcuterie boards may be all the rage right now, but if you're looking to broaden your horizons when it comes to party platters, let us introduce you to mezze (pronounced meh-zay). Not unlike tapas, this style of dining is focused on small plates, featuring finger food, dips, and salads that are meant to be enjoyed as a light meal or appetizer. Naturally, this makes them perfect for get-togethers. Mezze comes from the countries bordering the Eastern Mediterranean, North Africa, and the Middle East, with various spellings such as maza, mezzah, and meze.

The word mezze's etymology comes from Persia, an ancient empire centered in modern day Iran, and translates to taste or flavor. It's an apt description for this cuisine. One of the most delightful aspects of mezze is the variety of textures and tastes on offer. You can find crispy falafel, the fried or baked balls made from ground chickpea, or its Egyptian counterpart ta'ameya, made with fava beans, matched with soft dolmas, stuffed grape leaves that are either canned or homemade. But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Let's dig a little deeper into what dishes to include in your mezze platter.