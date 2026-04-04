Vegetarian-Friendly Gyro Bowl Recipe
We have the Greeks to thank for gyros, a popular street food made with warm pita bread, savory fillings, veggies, and a fresh sauce, all wrapped up in a handheld package. They originated as an option for a quick meal on the go and featured thinly sliced seasoned meat. Over the years, many other versions have evolved, including vegetarian gyros and deconstructed versions served in a bowl, like this one. Our vegetarian version features seasoned tofu that we marinate in a mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, and a variety of spices. Cut into thin slices, it soaks up all the herby flavors and develops a crispy exterior with a tender inside. Paired with crunchy veggies, olives, feta, and a homemade tzatziki sauce, this bowl is bursting with flavor and sure to be a hit whether you are a vegetarian or not.
Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "One of my favorite things to do as a recipe developer is to take a classic dish traditionally made with meat, and make it vegan or vegetarian. With the right use of a plant-based protein source, combined with fresh herbs and spices, it's easy to deliver a satisfying meal that everyone enjoys."
Gather the ingredients for the vegetarian-friendly gyro bowl
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and grab lemons, garlic, an English cucumber, fresh dill, fresh mint, romaine, cherry tomatoes, red onion, and super-firm tofu. Hit up the dairy aisle for Greek yogurt and feta cheese. In the dry goods area, pick up some basmati rice, kalamata olives, and pita bread. Then check your spice and condiment cabinet for olive oil, red wine vinegar, dried oregano, dried dill, dried thyme, salt, pepper, and garlic granules.
Step 1: Line a sheet pan
Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
Step 2: Slice the tofu
Slice the tofu into ¼-inch slices.
Step 3: Make the marinade
In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, dill, thyme, garlic, salt, and pepper.
Step 4: Toss the tofu with the marinade
Place the tofu in a container with a lid and gently toss with the marinade.
Step 5: Cover and refrigerate
Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Step 6: Add the rice ingredients to a pot
Add the rice, 2 ¼ cups of water, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic granules, salt, and olive oil, and bring the heat to high.
Step 7: Cover and cook the rice
Once boiling, cover and cook for 18 minutes (or follow your package's directions).
Step 8: Preheat the oven
15 minutes prior to the tofu being ready, preheat the oven to 425 F.
Step 9: Roast the tofu
Spread the tofu on a sheet pan in a single layer and roast for 20 minutes, flipping halfway.
Step 10: Grate the cucumber
Meanwhile, prepare the tzatziki. Grate the cucumber to fill ½ cup.
Step 11: Drain the grated cucumber
Place the grated cucumber in a strainer and with a wooden spoon, press any liquid out.
Step 12: Blend the tzatziki ingredients
In a blender, blend the grated cucumber with the Greek yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, red wine vinegar, garlic, dill, mint, and salt until smooth.
Step 13: Add rice to a bowl
To assemble the bowls, divide the rice among bowls.
Step 14: Add the remaining bowl ingredients
Top the rice with romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, olives, and feta. Add the warm herbed tofu and finish with a generous drizzle of the tzatziki.
Step 15: Serve with pita
Serve with warm pita on the side.
What pairs well with a vegetarian gyro bowl?
Vegetarian-Friendly Gyro Bowl Recipe
Herby marinated and baked tofu is paired with crunchy veggies, olives, feta, and a homemade tzatziki sauce in our fresh and flavorful vegetarian gyro bowl.
Ingredients
- For the herbed tofu
- 1 (14-ounce) block super-firm tofu
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tablespoon dried oregano
- 1 tablespoon dried dill
- ½ teaspoon dried thyme
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- For the lemon rice
- 1 ½ cups basmati rice, rinsed
- 2 tablespoons lemon juice
- Zest from one lemon
- ½ teaspoon garlic granules
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- For the tzatziki
- ½ English cucumber
- 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 teaspoon red wine vinegar
- 2 garlic cloves, finely minced
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint
- ½ teaspoon salt
- For the bowls
- 3 cups chopped romaine lettuce
- ½ English cucumber, chopped
- 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
- ½ cup thinly sliced red onion
- ½ cup Kalamata olives, halved
- ½ cup crumbled feta cheese
- Pita bread for serving
Directions
- Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
- Slice the tofu into ¼-inch slices.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, oregano, dill, thyme, garlic, salt, and pepper.
- Place the tofu in a container with a lid and gently toss with the marinade.
- Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour.
- Add the rice, 2 ¼ cups of water, lemon juice, lemon zest, garlic granules, salt, and olive oil, and bring the heat to high.
- Once boiling, cover and cook for 18 minutes (or follow your package’s directions).
- 15 minutes prior to the tofu being ready, preheat the oven to 425 F.
- Spread the tofu on a sheet pan in a single layer and roast for 20 minutes, flipping halfway.
- Meanwhile, prepare the tzatziki. Grate the cucumber to fill ½ cup.
- Place the grated cucumber in a strainer and with a wooden spoon, press any liquid out.
- In a blender, blend the grated cucumber with the Greek yogurt, olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, red wine vinegar, garlic, dill, mint, and salt until smooth.
- To assemble the bowls, divide the rice among bowls.
- Top the rice with romaine, cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, olives, and feta. Add the warm herbed tofu and finish with a generous drizzle of the tzatziki.
- Serve with warm pita on the side.
What are some ingredients substitutions for the vegetarian gyro bowl?
Like most bowls, you can mix and match the ingredients in this recipe based on what you have on hand or what you prefer. Instead of tofu as the protein source, you can easily add some chickpeas. Toss them with olive oil, lemon juice, dried oregano, dried dill, and dried thyme, and add them to the bowl raw, or roast them for 20 minutes in a 400 F oven. Lentils or white beans are another great option, and you can dress them using the same mixture of olive oil and seasonings. Tempeh can be sliced and marinated instead of the tofu and cooked the same way, and any type of falafel can be added.
Instead of rice, you can swap in other grains. Try quinoa for a slightly nutty option, farro for a chewier and heartier grain, or even cauliflower rice for a lighter choice. You have many options to switch up the veggies in this bowl. You can use any green, like spinach or arugula, in place of the romaine. You can add your favorite raw veggies, and a medley of roasted zucchini, eggplant, mushrooms, and red peppers would be delicious in this bowl. To make the bowl vegan, simply use dairy-free yogurt in the tzatziki sauce and switch to a dairy-free feta cheese.
What are some other ways to use tzatziki sauce?
Once you know how delicious tzatziki sauce is, and how easy it is to make, you might want to put it on just about everything. One of the best ways to use it is as a dip, and it goes beautifully with fresh veggies, pita chips, air-fried zucchini, or crackers. It tastes delicious on a Mediterranean grilled sandwich, a falafel wrap, burgers, and veggie burgers. If you're building any type of grain bowl, pour the sauce over the bowl to add a fresh and tangy flavor. Try it with cooked quinoa, roasted veggies, seared tempeh, and sliced avocado.
If you like stuffed baked potatoes, add sauteed vegetables, chickpeas, and the tzatziki sauce for a simple lunch or dinner. Of course, it makes a great salad dressing as well. Toss tzatziki with any type of lettuce, diced cucumbers, and shredded carrots for a simple side dish. If you enjoy grilled fish and meats, use the tzatziki as a topper. You could also dress some pasta with the sauce, and add your protein of choice on top for a layered meal.