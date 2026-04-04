Vegetarian-Friendly Gyro Bowl Recipe

We have the Greeks to thank for gyros, a popular street food made with warm pita bread, savory fillings, veggies, and a fresh sauce, all wrapped up in a handheld package. They originated as an option for a quick meal on the go and featured thinly sliced seasoned meat. Over the years, many other versions have evolved, including vegetarian gyros and deconstructed versions served in a bowl, like this one. Our vegetarian version features seasoned tofu that we marinate in a mixture of olive oil, lemon juice, and a variety of spices. Cut into thin slices, it soaks up all the herby flavors and develops a crispy exterior with a tender inside. Paired with crunchy veggies, olives, feta, and a homemade tzatziki sauce, this bowl is bursting with flavor and sure to be a hit whether you are a vegetarian or not.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "One of my favorite things to do as a recipe developer is to take a classic dish traditionally made with meat, and make it vegan or vegetarian. With the right use of a plant-based protein source, combined with fresh herbs and spices, it's easy to deliver a satisfying meal that everyone enjoys."