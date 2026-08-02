Spicy Peach Coleslaw Recipe

We have the Dutch to thank for bringing coleslaw to America back in the 1700s. Koolsla, as they called it, means "cabbage salad," and it became popular because the main ingredient, cabbage, was budget-friendly, available year-round, and would hold up well when brought to church gatherings. Coleslaw is around to stay, adding its fresh, crunchy, and versatile appeal to picnics, poolsides, and potlucks.

There are many ways to upgrade coleslaw with pops of flavor and color while keeping true to its identity as a cabbage salad. Our summery peach twist plays off the sweet, juicy fruit, and we combine it with plenty of the requisite thinly sliced cabbage, jalapeño for contrasting spiciness, and fresh cilantro. A vinegar-based dressing with sweet peach jam stirred in provides a lighter result than the traditional mayo-based dressing would do.

This recipe is perfect to make when the stores are brimming with fresh peaches and you want to take advantage of the seasonal fruit. I love it because there is zero cooking involved and it comes together in 15 minutes. Plus, cabbage is always a staple in my house because it is full of fiber and nutrients and can be prepared in an endless variety of ways.