Spicy Peach Coleslaw Recipe
We have the Dutch to thank for bringing coleslaw to America back in the 1700s. Koolsla, as they called it, means "cabbage salad," and it became popular because the main ingredient, cabbage, was budget-friendly, available year-round, and would hold up well when brought to church gatherings. Coleslaw is around to stay, adding its fresh, crunchy, and versatile appeal to picnics, poolsides, and potlucks.
There are many ways to upgrade coleslaw with pops of flavor and color while keeping true to its identity as a cabbage salad. Our summery peach twist plays off the sweet, juicy fruit, and we combine it with plenty of the requisite thinly sliced cabbage, jalapeño for contrasting spiciness, and fresh cilantro. A vinegar-based dressing with sweet peach jam stirred in provides a lighter result than the traditional mayo-based dressing would do.
This recipe is perfect to make when the stores are brimming with fresh peaches and you want to take advantage of the seasonal fruit. I love it because there is zero cooking involved and it comes together in 15 minutes. Plus, cabbage is always a staple in my house because it is full of fiber and nutrients and can be prepared in an endless variety of ways.
Gather the ingredients for spicy peach coleslaw
To make this recipe, head to produce and pick up a green cabbage, red cabbage, a carrot, red onion, jalapeño, peaches, and cilantro. It is really important to use perfectly ripe peaches, so give yourself a couple of days in case you need to let them sit on your counter until they're ripe. This salad is equally delicious if you use nectarines. We're using peach jam in the dressing, and peach preserves will also work. Since preserves use larger pieces of fruit, you may want to break down the larger pieces first with a knife before adding to the dressing. Then check your condiments and spice cabinet for apple cider vinegar, olive oil, Dijon mustard, cumin, salt, and pepper.
Step 1: Remove the cabbage cores
Remove the core from the green and red cabbage.
Step 2: Cut the cabbage
Using a mandoline or a sharp knife, cut the green and red cabbage very thin.
Step 3: Add coleslaw ingredients to a bowl
Add the green cabbage, red cabbage, carrot, onion, and jalapeño to a large bowl.
Step 4: Make the dressing
In a small bowl, whisk the apple cider vinegar, olive oil, peach jam, Dijon mustard, cumin, salt, and pepper until the jam fully dissolves and the dressing looks smooth.
Step 5: Toss with the dressing
Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss well.
Step 6: Slice the peaches
Slice the peaches.
Step 7: Add the peaches and cilantro before serving
Gently fold in the peaches and cilantro just before serving so the slices stay intact, and serve the coleslaw.
What can I serve with coleslaw?
Spicy Peach Coleslaw Recipe
Shredded cabbage and carrots in a zesty vinegar-based dressing get some heat from fresh jalapeños and sweetness from juicy peaches in our 15-minute coleslaw.
Ingredients
- 1 small head green cabbage (6 cups shredded)
- ½ small head red cabbage (3 cups shredded)
- 1 cup shredded carrot
- ¼ red onion, thinly sliced
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and thinly sliced
- ⅓ cup apple cider vinegar
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 tablespoons peach jam
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- ½ teaspoon cumin
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ¼ teaspoon pepper
- 2 ripe peaches, pitted and thinly sliced
- ½ cup fresh cilantro, chopped
Directions
- Remove the core from the green and red cabbage.
- Using a mandoline or a sharp knife, cut the green and red cabbage very thin.
- Add the green cabbage, red cabbage, carrot, onion, and jalapeño to a large bowl.
- In a small bowl, whisk the apple cider vinegar, olive oil, peach jam, Dijon mustard, cumin, salt, and pepper until the jam fully dissolves and the dressing looks smooth.
- Pour the dressing over the cabbage mixture and toss well.
- Slice the peaches.
- Gently fold in the peaches and cilantro just before serving so the slices stay intact, and serve the coleslaw.
How can I alter the spice level in the coleslaw?
This recipe is easily adjustable if you want to decrease or increase the spice level. To take the spiciness down a notch, you can reduce or eliminate the jalapeño or use pickled jalapeños, so you get some of the flavor without much heat. For some of the crunch and color and a sweeter pepper flavor, swap the jalapeño with thinly sliced green bell pepper.
To turn up the heat, one of the easiest ways is to leave in the seeds and membranes of the jalapeño when making the slaw, or to use more than one jalapeño. You can also substitute a jalapeño with a serrano pepper, which looks very similar but is quite a bit hotter. Or, for more extreme heat, add a minced habanero. Another way to spice this dish up is to add a pinch of cayenne or red pepper flakes to the dressing. You can also whisk in a hot sauce like Texas Pete or Cholula.
One thing to note about the spiciness in the slaw ─ the heat will mellow out a bit as the slaw sits. So, if you're making it ahead of time and want it spicy, add a little more heat just before you serve the coleslaw.
What are ways to shred the cabbage for coleslaw?
A mandoline is the quickest way to thinly slice cabbage, but there are a few other methods that will work just as well. A food processor using the slicing disc will grate the cabbage effectively. For the best results, remove the core and cut the cabbage into narrow wedges so they will fit into the feed tube. Use light pressure on the pusher to create nice, even slices.
You can also slice the cabbage thinly with a knife — just make sure the knife is very sharp. Start by removing the core, then cut the cabbage into quarters. Lay each quarter flat and slice it crosswise as thinly as you can. If you are using a mandoline, be sure to use the food guard when shredding, or use a cut-resistant glove to protect your hand. Stop slicing when the cabbage piece gets too small, and just cut that part by hand.
As a zero-effort shortcut, buy a bag of pre-shredded coleslaw that contains green cabbage, purple cabbage, and carrots. It will be a bit thicker than cutting the vegetables yourself, and will be drier than fresh, but ultimately will still deliver a satisfying slaw.