Slow Cooker Barbacoa Tacos Recipe

Tacos are as varied as they are delicious, yet certain traditional varieties are immediately recognizable and requested as menu standouts. One such is barbacoa tacos, which have a long history in Mexican cuisine, and have lately gained a hungry following here in the U.S. Barbacoa features a meat filling that is ultra tender and savory as a result of a lengthy marinade and stew in a complex sauce comprised of chiles, citrus, onion, tomatoes, vinegar, and fresh herbs. Although traditional barbacoa involves a smoky pit fire for slow-roasting, our slow cooker barbacoa tacos capture all the aromatic, spiced flavors without the rustic process. Kinnaird marinates beef chuck with plenty of aromatics, then lightly braises it in a slow cooker with fresh herbs. Our classic barbacoa sauce is made from cooking down dried Guajillo chiles with fresh tomatoes and onion, then pureeing the vegetables with citrus juices and warm spices.

One bonus to this recipe is that advance preparation actually makes it taste even better. The beef becomes more flavorful after a couple of days in the refrigerator, and can easily be re-warmed and refreshed for tacos on the fly. Fresh garnishes and plenty of lime juice add a bright finish to the succulent meat for perfect tacos every time.