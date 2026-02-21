We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The humble cabbage role can be found in many different cuisines, especially those of Eastern European nations. While the technique of wrapping assorted ingredients in a leaf as a vessel for cooking is common, many different cultures have found unique ways to embrace the cabbage roll as their own, and each interpretation gives a window into their culinary history. Enter Swedish-inspired stuffed cabbage rolls. Recipe developer Julie Kinnaird shares with us her updated version of an old family recipe, frequently prepared by her Swedish grandmother. Kinnaird fills lacy blanched Savoy cabbage leaves with a mixture of both pork and beef, saffron-infused arborio rice, aromatic vegetables, and a trio of typical Swedish spices. She pan-fries the rolls in butter and a bit of sugar to give them a caramelized coating, then bakes and finishes them with a beefy cream pan sauce. A dollop of lingonberry sauce at the end gives this dish sophistication and layers of complex flavors that make it worthy to enjoy at an elegant dinner party — or any time that you need a comforting yet intensely flavorful dish.

Making these cabbage rolls is a bit of a process, but once you have it down, they can become a regular part of your meal prep rotation. Kinnaird loves the balance of ingredients, but suggests that you can switch up the ground meat with turkey or chicken, or even incorporate some sausage to add additional spice.