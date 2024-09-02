14 Easy Ways To Elevate Your Coleslaw
Coleslaw could be one of the most overlooked side dishes of them all. When there's fried chicken or barbecue beef short ribs on the table, there's going to be a tub of coleslaw sitting next to it, spoon jabbed inside. By the time the meal is done, that slaw will be greatly depleted in quantity if not completely gone, and yet any food-related conversation at the table probably revolved around the proteins or the macaroni and cheese recipe. It's easy to get stuck in a rut when it comes to coleslaw recipes — the original is just so iconic — but there's a slew of slaw upgrades so delicious and different that you're bound to rotate through them again and again — and actually make conversation about them.
Coleslaw is a simple dish made of chopped or shredded cabbage and dressed with either mayo or vinegar. This unadorned lineup makes a perfect blank canvas on which to exercise your creative whims. Elevating coleslaw can be as simple as playing with different types of dressings, adding your choice of veggies or fruits, and even changing up the entire flavor profile with spices you may never have thought to add.
1. Swap tahini for mayonnaise for a vegan take
Tahini is a thick, creamy paste made from ground sesame seeds. With tahini being an integral condiment and ingredient in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cuisine (it's vital to hummus, for instance), you may not think it sounds like a natural contender for a coleslaw upgrade. But substituting tahini for the mayonnaise in coleslaw is a phenomenal way to bring new and delicious life to your cabbage salad. It also happens to make the dish vegan, if that's something you're looking for.
Tahini has a toasty, nutty flavor that pairs well with spicy elements. When tahini-ing up your coleslaw, why not take advantage of this trait by whisking up a spicy tahini dressing to toss with your slaw? Mix a couple of tablespoons with a dash of soy sauce or tamari, some rice vinegar or apple cider vinegar, and a couple of teaspoons of hot sauce (think Asian-style or something like habanero), and you have a spicy sesame dressing that freshens up not only coleslaw but any vegetable salad.
2. Go Greek with tzatziki coleslaw
Tahini and tzatziki are both Mediterranean sauces, but other than that similarity (plus the fact that they both start and end with the same letters), they're very different. Tzatziki is a Greek dip or sauce made with yogurt, cucumbers, garlic, and herbs — think savory Greek yogurt. In its natural environment, it's often served with pita bread or as a condiment for grilled meats and vegetables. In the world of creative fusion foods, however, it makes a zesty, tangy substitute for the mayonnaise in coleslaw.
Upgrading your slaw with this creamy, fresh sauce could entail whipping up real-deal tzatziki and tossing it with your cabbage mixture. To go this more traditional route, grate or shred an English cucumber and drain all the water from it before mixing it with the rest of the ingredients. A "tzatziki-inspired" take is also possible. This could mean leaving out the cucumber entirely and going with a Greek yogurt-based sauce, pairing acids like vinegar and lemon juice with a tangy seasoning like mustard celery salt and the sweetness of honey. Either way, for the most traditional flavor and texture, it's good to stick with full-fat Greek yogurt, though there are certainly cooks who experiment with and enjoy the nonfat or low-fat varieties in their tzatziki.
3. Play with pickles for a new coleslaw experience
You don't have to incorporate new sauces to get coleslaw to sing in a different key when something as straightforward as pickles can do the job. Pickles aren't a traditional ingredient in coleslaw, but they make a lot of sense in a dish that's already an ingenious blend of creamy, tangy, and slightly sweet. You can complement these elements in a number of ways depending on the type of pickles you choose.
The briny, tangy, slight sourness of diced dill pickles can be a revelation in a batch of regular old slaw. Take it up a notch by pouring in a couple tablespoons of the pickle juice itself, along with a little dried dill — this concoction works just as well as coleslaw as it does as a stand-in for relish on hot dogs. If this sounds too tart for your taste buds, go with sweet pickles instead of dill, and add sugar to the works to keep your mouth from puckering too much from the sourness.
4. Get nutty for added crunch and flavor
Nuts have the enticing quality of being a fantastic way to elevate a wide variety of foods. They're a great upgrade for French toast, pasta, yogurt, or salads — and that includes coleslaw. Besides being incredibly versatile and nutritious, nuts also make one of the easiest of additions, requiring no more than chopping. For an additional depth of flavor and a subtle sweetness, though, you can toast them before introducing them to your coleslaw.
Walnuts are a common nut used to kick coleslaw up a notch, perhaps due to the compatibility of their rich, earthy, mildly bitter flavor with slaw's creamy tang. That said, they're more at home in mayo-based coleslaws, where the flavors meld together nicely and they can soften up a bit in the creamy sauce. However, you can try any nut your heart desires. Slivered almonds would bring a subtle sweetness and light buttery note that could go well with either mayo or vinegar-based slaws. Chopped cashews share almond's delicate buttery notes but bring a softer crunch — a fun textural difference to experiment with.
5. Give it a little zing with ginger
If the first thing that comes to mind when you hear "ginger" is gingersnaps and gingerbread, it's time to shake up your coleslaw repertoire by letting this warm, pungent spice add a little bite to your slaw. Ginger, cousin to turmeric and cardamom, plays an important role in Asian cuisine. You'll find it in Thai stir-fries, Chinese ginger chicken, and on the side of your plate in pickled form when you eat sushi and sashimi. Given this, it's an integral ingredient when making Asian-style coleslaw, a zesty, vibrant side dish with that trademark satisfying crunch.
When cooking with ginger, your choices are typically either fresh or ground. Ginger coleslaw needs the fresh stuff, either minced or finely grated. To make ginger coleslaw, mix up a dressing with ingredients such as soy sauce or tamari, rice vinegar, sesame oil or seeds, and minced ginger. Lime juice is also an option. For a slightly creamier take, add mayonnaise and a few tablespoons of mild, sweet shiro miso.
6. Try adding sun-dried tomatoes for flavor and color
Sun-dried tomatoes are wrinkled red gems packed with extra-concentrated umami flavor and rich in nutrients, making them a star ingredient to incorporate in coleslaw. They're sold either dried in a bag or jarred in oil with herbs. For a DIY take, you could make your own sun-dried tomatoes in the air fryer.
You'll often find that coleslaw recipes call for the oiled version for added flavor and convenience. Dry-packed sun-dried tomatoes — if used in slaw or other dishes that aren't liquid-based (like soups) — should be rehydrated before use for a softer texture and to better release their flavors.
A sun-dried tomato vinaigrette dressing is one of the best ways to liven up coleslaw. Process olive oil, shallots, garlic, walnuts, and oil-packed sun-dried tomatoes until smooth; then toss with your chopped veggies. Alternatively, add diced sun-dried tomatoes to your cabbage mix and toss with a simple oil and vinegar dressing. Use about 8-15 sun-dried tomatoes in oil for a slaw made with one cabbage head.
7. Whisk in maple syrup for depth and sweetness
Traditional coleslaw recipes often call for a tablespoon or so of white sugar — sometimes even more — to balance the acidity of the vinegar and add a touch of sweetness. While this does the job, it's a missed opportunity to infuse the slaw with more complex flavors. That's where maple syrup steps in.
Swapping refined sugar for maple syrup introduces a depth and warmth that plain sugar just can't match. The subtle caramel and vanilla notes of maple syrup complement the bold vinegar and mustard, creating a more sophisticated flavor profile. Beyond its taste, maple syrup also boasts a lower glycemic index than sugar, meaning it won't cause your blood sugar to spike as dramatically, if that's of concern to you.
Using this liquid gold in your coleslaw is very easy. Just whisk in about 1 tablespoon of pure maple syrup per 8 cups or 1 pound of cabbage mix. Though a small addition, it makes a huge difference.
8. Chop your own veggies for the freshest flavor and texture
Shredding and chopping a pound or so of cabbage for coleslaw — not to mention carrots and whatever else you're using — can take time, making pre-packaged options attractive. If you're trying to elevate your coleslaw, though, the path of greater resistance just might be the way for you: That is, buy fresh veggies and process them for coleslaw yourself. Freshly chopped cabbage wins hands-down over packaged in terms of flavor and crispness. Buying whole veggies for your slaw can also ease some pressure in terms of perishability if you aren't sure when you'll get around to prepping your salad. Cabbage heads store longer in the fridge than pre-shredded. If wrapped in a plastic bag and stored in the crisper, you can get up to two months out of them!
Prepare your cabbage by slicing it very thinly; thick pieces will be tough and less likely to soak up the dressing well. Once you've sliced everything, sprinkle a teaspoon of salt per roughly every 2 cups of cabbage, and leave it to rest for a quarter of an hour or so. This will further enhance the coleslaw's texture and flavor. Rinse and dry before adding the dressing.
9. Add tangy sweetness with honey mustard
For a tangy twist on traditional coleslaw, consider adding a touch of honey mustard to your dressing. Honey mustard coleslaw takes advantage of the condiment's sweetness and tanginess to bring a delightful complexity to the cabbage and other ingredients. Even better, the heat and sweetness of honey mustard can vary by brand or recipe, allowing you to customize your slaw's flavors as you see fit. For a hotter blend, for instance, opt for a recipe with Dijon or spicy brown mustard. For less heat, go for yellow mustard.
There are a few ways to incorporate honey mustard in your coleslaw. One method is to sub it in for the mayonnaise, whisking it in with the rest of the dressing components. For an ultra-creamy slaw, keep the mayo. You could also drizzle honey mustard over the finished slaw for a more pronounced flavor.
Nuts happen to go well with the sweet, piquant notes of honey mustard. This would be a great time to try incorporating pecans or walnuts in your coleslaw for the ultimate attention-grabbing side dish.
10. Toss with fruit for a colorful, sweet surprise
Adding fruit — either fresh or dried — to your slaw is a great way to elicit exclamations of delight around the table. Fruit is already a common addition to regular mixed vegetable salads, and a lot of what works in that culinary context can be integrated into coleslaw for an extra tasty, eye-catching side dish.
On the fresh side, Mandarin oranges are a show-stopping coleslaw ingredient that add not only pops of color and juicy sweet flavor; they're also rich in vitamin C and other nutrients. Use either whole fruit segments in your slaw or cut them into smaller wedges — just don't go overboard on the slicing with these or you'll risk making your coleslaw too pulpy. Fresh sliced apples are also a great classic addition. Allow two sliced apples per batch of slaw, and pair them with walnuts for a complementary play of flavors. Finally, you could even get adventurous with pineapple, either fresh or canned in juice.
On the other hand, the chewiness of dried fruit contrasts nicely with the crunch of the cabbage in slaw and any other added ingredients. Raisins are a great addition, and cranberries are even better, bringing a pleasant burst of tartness and sweetness that helps to balance the creamy dressing, preventing it from being overly rich.
11. Explore international flavors with new ingredients and seasonings
Trying out seasonings and ingredients from different world cuisines can send your coleslaw to a new level. If you enjoy the warm, earthy spice of curry powder, it's a must in your next batch of slaw. At its simplest, you can make curry coleslaw by adding a couple of tablespoons of curry powder to your regular slaw dressing. For a more subtle dash of curry flavor, combine complementary ingredients like maple syrup, white balsamic vinegar, and a hint of curry powder — think ¼ teaspoon. Golden raisins are a common component in curry coleslaw as well, with their mild, honey-like sweetness.
Fans of Vietnamese summer rolls with peanut sauce will be happy to know that a Vietnamese/Thai take on coleslaw is an option when you whip up the sauce and combine it with your classic coleslaw mix. The result is a complex blend of pungent, nutty, and savory that hits the spot. Then there's Mediterranean-style coleslaw. To make this, incorporate feta, banana peppers, and black olives into your usual coleslaw mix. Give the dressing an olive oil and lemon juice base, and add a dash of dried oregano, Italian seasoning, or herbes de Provence.
12. Incorporate corn for the ultimate flavor bomb
Adding corn to coleslaw introduces a delightful sweetness and satisfying crunch that elevates this classic side dish in a comforting, home-style way. Corn's natural sugars complement the tangy dressing, and its juicy kernels provide textural contrast to the crisp cabbage. The simplest way to incorporate corn is to use canned kernels or frozen corn, sweet or otherwise. However, for a truly exceptional coleslaw experience, try using grilled corn and a teaspoon each of chili powder, cumin, or even a touch of taco seasoning. The smoky char from the grill adds a depth of flavor that pairs beautifully with the sweetness of the corn and the spices.
To prepare grilled corn, simply shuck the ears and grill the corn on the cob in tin foil over medium heat until the kernels are slightly charred and tender. Once cool, cut the kernels from the cob, add them to your bowl, and toss in the rest of your ingredients.
13. Vary your cabbage varieties for a fresh take
Green cabbage is the traditional choice for coleslaw, and for good reason. It has a refreshing, crisp texture and a mild pepperiness when raw that won't overwhelm a dish but also won't hide. However, red cabbage is another excellent option, either mixed with other cabbages or as the main star. It has a similar peppery flavor to that of green cabbage but possesses a distinct earthiness and juiciness. Watch out for the bleeding red color, though, as it can stain.
Savoy cabbage is a curly-leafed variety with a milder, sweeter flavor than green or red cabbage, perfect for those who prefer a less assertive taste. You'll also find napa cabbage, with its tender leaves and subtle sweetness, a milder option than its green or red counterparts. It adds a delicate crunch and goes nicely with Asian-inspired flavors. For a unique twist, consider kohlrabi, a cruciferous vegetable with a subtle sweetness reminiscent of turnips. Its tender, apple-like texture adds a delightful crunch to coleslaw.
14. Spice it up by adding some heat
If you like your food with a bit of a kick, don't hesitate to add some heat in the interests of incredible coleslaw. Even just a touch of spice can awaken the palate and complement the creamy, tangy flavors of the slaw. You can achieve this with simple seasonings and sauces. For instance, try whisking a quarter teaspoon of cayenne pepper or a few tablespoons of your favorite hot sauce, such as Cholula, into the dressing.
Alternatively, explore other ingredients to bring the heat. A dollop of prepared horseradish adds a pungent, sinus-clearing heat that would pair well with the creamy base. Fresh or pickled jalapeños offer a different kind of spiciness, along with a bright, bell pepper-like flavor. Remember, the area surrounding the seeds contains most of the heat, so remove this for a milder slaw; leave it in for a fiery kick. For a Peruvian twist, explore coleslaw with aji verde, a vibrant green sauce made from a variety of spices, lime juice, mayonnaise, and jalapeño or serrano peppers.