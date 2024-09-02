14 Easy Ways To Elevate Your Coleslaw

Coleslaw could be one of the most overlooked side dishes of them all. When there's fried chicken or barbecue beef short ribs on the table, there's going to be a tub of coleslaw sitting next to it, spoon jabbed inside. By the time the meal is done, that slaw will be greatly depleted in quantity if not completely gone, and yet any food-related conversation at the table probably revolved around the proteins or the macaroni and cheese recipe. It's easy to get stuck in a rut when it comes to coleslaw recipes — the original is just so iconic — but there's a slew of slaw upgrades so delicious and different that you're bound to rotate through them again and again — and actually make conversation about them.

Coleslaw is a simple dish made of chopped or shredded cabbage and dressed with either mayo or vinegar. This unadorned lineup makes a perfect blank canvas on which to exercise your creative whims. Elevating coleslaw can be as simple as playing with different types of dressings, adding your choice of veggies or fruits, and even changing up the entire flavor profile with spices you may never have thought to add.