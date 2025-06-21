Jalapeño Vs Serrano: The Differences Between These Popular Peppers

Perhaps the easiest way to tell a jalapeño from a serrano pepper is in its physical appearance. While both peppers can be green, they can vary in color. Jalapeño peppers, for instance, can also be red, while serrano peppers can be green, red, and yellow. In terms of size, jalapeño peppers tend to be a bit bigger and thicker, measuring three to six inches in length, while serranos are typically one to four inches in length. Serrano peppers also tend to be pointier at the tip, and have a thinner body, while jalapeño peppers are more round in shape.

The two peppers also vary in spice level. Jalapeño peppers tend to be less spicy, having SHU levels ranging from 2,500 to 8,000 on the Scoville scale, which measures a food's capsaicin levels (the compound that is responsible for a pepper's heat). This puts them on the more mild end of the medium spicy range. Serrano peppers, on the other hand, have an SHU ranging from 10,000 and 23,000, which means that they are more reliably hot, though not as spicy as, say, the atomically hot Pepper X. So if you're looking for something with an extra punch, go for the serrano. The two peppers are similar in taste, leaning towards fresh, bright flavors, though jalapeños tend to have a more green taste. So, while they are similar and can be swapped out in some circumstances, they aren't perfectly interchangeable by any means.