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There are countless hot dog styles throughout the United States, with various regions offering distinct takes on the humble handheld. The Chicago-style hot dog is definitely one of the more widely-recognized hot dog variations out there, with loyalists rallying behind the iconic wiener's loaded nature and non-negotiable balance of toppings.

It is easy to see why folks love a good Chicago dog. These hot dogs are uniquely delicious and boast a plethora of crunchy, briny, and fresh toppings, with that "dragged through the garden" appeal. They are a symbol of Chicago pride, with structured rules and regulations around their assembly — rules and regulations that restaurants and hot dog shops adhere to as well, with only the teeniest tweaks and variations. I am a big fan of this style of hot dog, and as a fan, I wanted to make sure to craft this Chicago-style hot dog recipe as close to the real deal as possible. All essential components are at play here: the all-beef franks, yellow mustard, relish, chopped onions, tomato slices, dill pickles, sport peppers, and celery salt. I even made sure to include a semi-DIY approach on a poppyseed bun (don't worry, no bread-making is required) to stay positively true to the Chicago dog in all its glory.