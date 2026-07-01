Espresso-Tinged BBQ Chicken Skewers Recipe

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Barbecue chicken is (one of) the backbones of summertime grilling. A sweet, savory, and smoky protein with mass appeal, barbecue chicken is also a low-stress kind of meal, and one that's easy on your budget and easy on your time. And, of all the ways, shapes, and forms one could prepare barbecue chicken, skewers have always been a personal favorite rendition. These espresso-tinged barbecue chicken skewers highlight everything I love about the grilled fare, from the robust coffee-infused flavor profile to the added peppers and onions for a little diversity and freshness.

Coffee in a barbecue sauce? Trust me on this one. Coffee is capable of many incredible culinary things, like adding robustness to a barbecue sauce, so espresso not as much of an oddball ingredient as it may seem. On its own, espresso is often earthy, nutty, occasionally fruity, and moderately bitter. When combined with sweeter ingredients in a barbecue sauce, those opposing elements create balance, reducing any potential cloying mouthfeel that sometimes comes with the sauce. The espresso also helps pronounce the flavors in the sauce, adding boldness and a certain depth you wouldn't have without it. These skewers not only boast the unique flavors of the barbecue sauce itself, but they also have a certain charred and smoky edge from the grill (or grill pan), making for the ultimate easy summertime meal with a creative culinary flair.