Espresso-Tinged BBQ Chicken Skewers Recipe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Barbecue chicken is (one of) the backbones of summertime grilling. A sweet, savory, and smoky protein with mass appeal, barbecue chicken is also a low-stress kind of meal, and one that's easy on your budget and easy on your time. And, of all the ways, shapes, and forms one could prepare barbecue chicken, skewers have always been a personal favorite rendition. These espresso-tinged barbecue chicken skewers highlight everything I love about the grilled fare, from the robust coffee-infused flavor profile to the added peppers and onions for a little diversity and freshness.
Coffee in a barbecue sauce? Trust me on this one. Coffee is capable of many incredible culinary things, like adding robustness to a barbecue sauce, so espresso not as much of an oddball ingredient as it may seem. On its own, espresso is often earthy, nutty, occasionally fruity, and moderately bitter. When combined with sweeter ingredients in a barbecue sauce, those opposing elements create balance, reducing any potential cloying mouthfeel that sometimes comes with the sauce. The espresso also helps pronounce the flavors in the sauce, adding boldness and a certain depth you wouldn't have without it. These skewers not only boast the unique flavors of the barbecue sauce itself, but they also have a certain charred and smoky edge from the grill (or grill pan), making for the ultimate easy summertime meal with a creative culinary flair.
Gather the espresso-tinged BBQ chicken skewer ingredients
For the barbecue sauce, you'll need ketchup, balsamic vinegar, honey, soy sauce, black pepper, and espresso. Both freshly-brewed and strongly-brewed espresso are preferred here, though instant espresso will work in a pinch.
For our protein, you'll need thinly-sliced chicken breasts along with salt, smoked paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder for seasoning. For the skewers, you'll need mini bell peppers and shallots or cipollini onions. I also included some chopped scallions for a fresh-tasting garnish.
Step 1: Add barbecue sauce ingredients to saucepan
To make the barbecue sauce, place the ketchup, espresso, vinegar, honey, soy sauce, and pepper in a small saucepan.
Step 2: Stir and cook the sauce
Whisk to combine and bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. Cook, whisking frequently, for 10 minutes.
Step 3: Divide the sauce in half
Once cooked, divide the sauce into two portions and set both aside.
Step 4: Season the chicken
Place the sliced chicken breast in a large bowl and sprinkle with salt, paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder. Evenly rub the seasonings onto the chicken.
Step 5: Skewer the chicken and vegetables
Thread the seasoned chicken, bell peppers, and onions onto bamboo skewers.
Step 6: Preheat the grill or grill pan
Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat.
Step 7: Brush skewers with barbecue sauce
Brush one side of the skewers with some of the barbecue sauce. Keep one portion of the barbecue sauce for using with the raw chicken and the other for serving with the cooked chicken.
Step 8: Grill the skewers on one side
Place the skewers on the grill and cook for 5 minutes.
Step 9: Flip the skewers, brush with more sauce, and grill some more
Flip the skewers and brush with more barbecue sauce. Continue grilling for 5 to 7 minutes, or until cooked through.
Step 10: Remove skewers from the grill
Remove the skewers from the grill.
Step 11: Garnish and serve the chicken skewers
Sprinkle the skewers with chopped scallions and serve with the reserved barbecue sauce.
Pairs well with espresso-tinged BBQ chicken skewers
Espresso-Tinged BBQ Chicken Skewers Recipe
These grilled chicken skewers come slathered with an espresso-infused homemade BBQ sauce for a unique, robust, and balanced flavor profile.
Ingredients
- For the barbecue sauce
- 1 cup ketchup
- ¼ cup brewed espresso
- 2 tablespoon balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons honey
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- ½ teaspoon black pepper
- For the skewers
- 1 ½ pounds sliced chicken breast
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon smoked paprika
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- ½ teaspoon onion powder
- 1 package mini bell peppers, halved or quartered
- 8 shallots or cipollini onions, peeled and halved
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh scallions
Directions
- To make the barbecue sauce, place the ketchup, espresso, vinegar, honey, soy sauce, and pepper in a small saucepan.
- Whisk to combine and bring to a simmer over medium-low heat. Cook, whisking frequently, for 10 minutes.
- Once cooked, divide the sauce into two portions and set both aside.
- Place the sliced chicken breast in a large bowl and sprinkle with salt, paprika, garlic powder, and onion powder. Evenly rub the seasonings onto the chicken.
- Thread the seasoned chicken, bell peppers, and onions onto bamboo skewers.
- Preheat a grill or grill pan over medium-high heat.
- Brush one side of the skewers with some of the barbecue sauce. Keep one portion of the barbecue sauce for using with the raw chicken and the other for serving with the cooked chicken.
- Place the skewers on the grill and cook for 5 minutes.
- Flip the skewers and brush with more barbecue sauce. Continue grilling for 5 to 7 minutes, or until cooked through.
- Remove the skewers from the grill.
- Sprinkle the skewers with chopped scallions and serve with the reserved barbecue sauce.
What are tips for successfully grilling the chicken skewers?
Grilled chicken skewers are pretty easy to make, but in this recipe, we are working with a combination of raw ingredients, high heat, and a sauce that can burn easily. To boost your grilling chops, here are a few of my top tips.
When it comes to grilling, there are two main types of skewers you'll come across: bamboo (or wood) skewers or metal skewers. Either work for this recipe, but make sure you're reaching for heavy-duty ones (so, not super thin or flimsy ones). I find that these thicker, sturdier skewers grip the ingredients better and provide more stability. I do recommend soaking your bamboo skewers in water for a few hours before grilling. This will help prevent the skewers from burning and turning brittle.
To prevent burning and sticking of the sauce, it's important to start grilling the skewers on the un-sauced side. Even though our barbecue sauce is not overly sweet, those sweeter ingredients can burn when they're on heat for too long. This staggered grilling reduces that burning or scorching while still adhering and infusing our skewered ingredients with that tasty sauce. Even with these precautions, if you notice that your skewers are burning, reduce the heat of the grill or grill pan or transfer the skewers to the cool side of the grill (which will only be applicable if you're using an actual grill as opposed to a grill pan).
Can I keep the leftover espresso barbecue sauce?
Before diving into saucy leftover ideas, it's important to note that the half of the sauce you use to brush the skewers before/while cooking can only be used for this purpose. Any excess of this sauce portion will need to be discarded after brushing, since it will have come into direct contact with raw chicken by way of the brush (or whatever tool you use to transfer sauce to skewer). The other half of the sauce, however, is fair game for use far beyond this recipe alone. This serving sauce portion will last in the fridge for about a week.
Any leftover espresso barbecue sauce will work wonderfully with grilled or smoked meats. I especially like this sauce on pork, including pork chops, bacon, and pulled pork. And, since we use it for chicken in this recipe, the sauce will also work well with other cuts of chicken, like thighs or grilled wings. You could also slather some of the sauce on top of a burger to add a unique, robust flavor profile (just be sure to pair with a mild cheese to not compete with that espresso flavor).