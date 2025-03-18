The Absolute Best Knife Sharpeners For Home Chefs
Safety is a key feature of an efficient and well-organized kitchen. While a good set of knives is essential, if the blades are dull, they are more prone to slipping and can end up cutting the chef instead of the ingredients. Making sure that all of your tools are ready to go will help you master onion dicing techniques like a professional chef or slicing, dicing, and wedging tomatoes for your favorite sandwiches.
A dull blade can cause an accident in the kitchen, but it's easy to avoid when you keep a knife sharpener on hand. Sharpening your knives two or three times per year keeps them in great shape, but the best time to sharpen your knives is when they begin to dull. If you cook a lot in your kitchen, there's a good chance that you'll be sharpening more often than someone who relies more on takeout.
You can sharpen your own knives at home using one of these top picks. We've scoured through reviews to find out which ones were the best for various budgets, have special features, and use different sharpening techniques.
Best with multiple angles: Tumbler rolling knife sharpener
Keeping your knives dry is one way to keep your knives in top shape. But you should also sharpen them at the right angle to get the best results. Not every knife needs the same type or angle of sharpening, so look for a system that can help take the guesswork out of it for you. The Tumbler rolling knife sharpener lets you choose between a 15-degree and 20-degree angle using the same tool. Around $130, it's a little pricey but can handle most standard knives and the angles needed for a sharp edge. The rolling sharpener part has three layers, the topmost of which has a diamond embedded in it for a super sharpening effect.
It has two pieces, a magnetic block to hold the knife and the rolling sharpener. You'll need both to get this handy contraption to work. Fortunately, the sharpener comes with a handy box for storage and doesn't take up a lot of room in your cabinet. If you want to spend a little bit more, get the kit that comes with a stand for even sleeker storage. The upgraded version also has four additional angles for sharpening.
Best adjustable: Orange Ninja knife sharpener
The Orange Ninja sharpener comes with five different settings. You can adjust the angle by turning a dial on the top of the sharpener. The sharpener body is black while the adjustable angle is orange, making it very easy to see and read. It has five different angles between 12 degrees and 24 degrees, each one labeled with white lettering that stands out on the dial. It's one of the easiest to adjust and you can do it with one hand. The handle has an ergonomic design for comfort and to keep your hand from slipping.
This sharpener also has coarse, medium, and fine spots for sharpening. To switch between one and the others, just shift the knife over. All you have to do to use it is pull the knife right through. Overall, this sharpener is very use friendly and easy to adjust.
It costs just over $32, so even if you've invested in a professional-quality chef's knife or gyuto knife, you don't have to spend a fortune to keep it super sharp and ready to use.
Best electric knife sharpener: Vidome professional electric knife sharpener
Most manual knife sharpening requires at least a little bit of elbow grease and even slight differences in pressure can have big impacts on your knives. If you want to take the guesswork out of keeping your knives ready to go, you might consider an electric option like the Vidome model. This professional-grade sharpener uses rotating abrasive pieces to get the best edge on your knives and keeps your counters clean thanks to the magnetic chip collector, according to reviews.
It has three stages: coarse, fine, and polish. Like many of the manual models on our list, this sharpener uses abrasive diamond to sharpen during the first two stages, coarse and fine. Once you move over the polish portion, the sharpener disks to polish and shine. This sharpener takes around 10 seconds to sharpen with routine use but up to 30 seconds for the first sharpening.
It only has one angle, however, and you can only get a 15-degree angle on your knife edges. It can work with 20-degree knives as well, but it will convert them to the finer and sharper 15 degrees.
Best looking: Horl 2 kitchen knife sharpener
Knife sharpeners tend to look pretty utilitarian and are best put away when not in use. The Horl 2 kitchen knife sharpener has a nice finish and design, making it one of the few that you might want to leave out on the counter next to your knife block. You can get it made of oak or walnut to match other items in your kitchen. Because it's made of solid wood, it's also extremely durable and will last for years. The Horl 2 sharpener is on the expensive side at around $130, but comparable with other rolling knife sharpeners.
You can use this system to sharpen knives at a 15-degree or 20-degree angle, which takes care of most needs. It has interchangeable discs that are made with diamond or ceramic to provide multiple steps of sharpening. There are also add-on accessories, such as specialty whetstone discs and a leather strop, to get your knives in the best shape possible.
Horl is made in Germany, which has a reputation for top-quality knives. In fact, Ina Garten's favorite knives come from the Wüsthof Classic line. While pricey just like the Horl sharpener, they're high-quality that will last a lifetime with the right care.
Best compact: KitchenIQ edge grip knife sharpener
It might only have two stages, but this small gadget does the trick if you're short on space. The KitchenIQ edge grip knife sharpener is compact but still gets the job done. It has coarse and a fine sharpening slots to let you work magic on dull knives. One of the best features according to reviews is the non-slip base that keeps it in place on the edge of your counter. If you don't have a lot of room to maneuver your kitchen tools, this one lets you pull your knife through vertically to take advantage of the available space. It also has an ergonomic handle that makes it easy to hold it in place on the counter, if you prefer that.
It makes an excellent knife sharpener to take camping or in an RV. At less than $10, don't expect it to last as long as some of the handcrafted high-end models. But for a knife sharpener that isn't a big investment, it's just right. You can get them in packs of three so that you always have a sharpener on hand. When you're fishing, hunting, or camping, having a sharp knife when you need one is key. They come in black, lime green, or red. If you're constantly losing small kitchen tools in your overcrowded drawers, having a brightly colored sharpener may be easier to spot, not mention more fun.
Best for sharp results: Work Sharp precision adjust elite knife sharpener
The hallmark of a great knife sharpener is that it gets your knives extra sharp. The Work Sharp precision adjust elite system is a bit more complicated and takes some practice, but once you get the hang of it, you'll get a super sharp edge. If you've invested in some high quality steak knives or your dream set of kitchen knives, the last thing you want is to disappointed with how they cut just because they're dull. This is where a super precise sharpening system can make all the difference.
There are seven different sharpening levels and to change out between coarse, fine, leather, and ceramic, you'll have to change out the rod. You can adjust the angle from 15 degrees to 30 degrees using a knob at the top of the sharpener. It's this precision setting that makes this a good option for the most accurate results.
It comes with multiple blades and a convenient case to store everything in. This system has a lot of parts, so keeping them together is important to get your money's worth over the long haul. It costs around $120, which isn't the most expensive one on our list but far from budget-friendly.
Best sharpening rod: Kota Japan diamond carbon steel rod
It takes some know-how to use a sharpening rod, but you can use it on any size or style of knife. The Kota Japan rod is made of carbon steel with a diamond surface. It's just under $20 and one of the best options at that price point. The actual sharpening surface is 12 inches long and has diamond electroplating. You have to angle the blade yourself along the rod, which can take some practice. A sharpening rod is different from a honing rod, another seldom used kitchen tool that you may not have heard of, but both can help keep your knives sharp and free of defects.
Aside from the design and material of the rod itself, there are also a lot of safety features built in. The handle has an ergonomic design that makes it easier to hold and master the technique. The end has a rubber cap to protect your hands and kitchen surfaces. It also helps the rod stay in place while you use it. There is a guard at the edge of the handle to protect your fingers from any small particles. When you're done, you can hang it up on a hook using the hole in the handle.
Best with non-slip: OXO Good Grips non-slip knife sharpener
The OXO Good Grips knife sharpener has a sharpening edge and a smoothing edge for a two-stage setup. But it's the non-slip handle that works for right-handed or left-handed users that make this a great safety pick. The handle is large and can be held in the left or right hand. The base also has a non-slip surface to keep it from slipping as you pull the knives through.
The sharpening slot is made with tungsten carbide, which isn't as effective as diamond but still works for most uses. The second stage polishes using ceramic. You can get your knives ready to go using the two-stage system, but it doesn't offer a lot of precise sharpening.
This is a very compact sharpener, so it works for small spaces as well. The slots go into the unit when not in use to keep them in great shape and take up less space in your kitchen drawer. It's just over 5 inches long when in storage mode and just under 8 inches when in use.
Best single stage: AccuSharp knife sharpener
The AccuSharp knife sharpener is a simple tool with only one stage of sharpening, but is a great value. It costs around $11 and sharpens knives in just a few seconds. You can also reverse the sharpening blades to get even more use out of it. The slot uses diamond-honed tungsten carbide to get your knives in great shape.
The design also protects your knuckles as you sharpen. Hold the sharpener by the ergonomic handle, which is large enough to hold securely in your hand. The knuckle guard extends below the handle, between the area where you'll pull your knife through and where you hold the tool.
The AccuSharp is one of the few sharpeners that can go right into the dishwasher. It doesn't have a lot of precision technology and one has one stage. But if you want to keep things simple, both for use and maintenance, this is a good option.
Best whetstone: Sharp Pebble premium whetstone knife sharpening
A whetstone requires a little more practice, but this stone can be used on any type of knife. The Sharp Pebble premium whetstone has two sides, one with 1000 grit and the other with 6000 grit. They're conveniently labeled so that you always know which side to use.
It has a nice-looking bamboo base and angle guide to make sharpening easier. The base itself has a silicone holder to keep the whetstone from shifting while in use. The bamboo base also has non-slip material on the bottom, which keeps it on the counter.
The downside of using a whetstone is that you have to guide the knife yourself and maintain your desired angle. With the included angle guide, this whetstone is one of the easier to use for beginners. It's around $40, a great option for those who want to try out a whetstone without investing a lot of money in a pricey, complicated knife sharpening system.
Best field sharpener: Work Sharp guided field sharpener
If you want something a bit more rugged, the Work Sharp field sharpener can work in the elements and fits in your pocket or pack. This is a good sharpener to take when you're hunting or camping, since having a sharp knife is necessary to using your knife safely. A single sharpener costs around $35, but you can also get a three-pack for around $100. If you're frequently using knives in the outdoors, keeping more than one on hand is a good way to make sure that your tools are always ready to go.
There are removable diamond plates to provide sharpening, as well as a leather strop and ceramic rod. But everything is compact and stays together in your pack, on your belt, or in your pocket. It can also be used for other outdoor implements to keep them sharp. There is a specific grooved space for fish hooks.
Best Overall: Kitchellence 4-in-1 knife sharpener
With over 35,000 reviews, it's hard to argue with the utility of this handy tool. The Kitchellence 4-in-1 knife sharpener has multiple materials, including slots with diamond to repair and straighten blades, tungsten steel for coarse sharpening, and ceramic for fine sharpening and polishing. Many customers praise it for being easy to use without requiring a lot of complex setup or skill. It's ready to use right away and starts sharpening your knives in just a few seconds.
The body has an ergonomic handle and non-slip material on the base. The body itself is one piece of molded plastic, so there aren't seams that can get worn and start to crack. The ease of use is a top feature of this sharpener that customers love.
It has multiple stage sharpening, comes with a glove for added safety, and fits in your cabinet when not in use. The glove protects your hand from knives and can be used for everything from shucking oysters to grating hard cheeses. It's also a budget-friendly pick at around $15, which is one top reason why so many people love to give this one a try.
Methodology
We looked at customer reviews and the most-wanted features in a knife sharpener. Considering results, design, extra features, and cost helped us to determine which were the best options out there for different uses.
Ease of use was a big factor, since many people prioritized a knife sharpener that they didn't require a lot of specialized skill over one that created the perfect edge. Multi-stage knife sharpeners tended to be popular, but those that were portable and simple also had plenty of fans. Some were better for rugged applications while others provided more precise sharpening with more intricate systems.
Safety also ranked high on must-haves, since handling knives should always be done with safety in mind. Non-slip bases, knuckle guards, and other features helped set some models apart. Not all knife sharpeners can be used for every type of kitchen knife, but those with adjustable angles and multiple sharpening stages with different materials tended to be the most versatile.