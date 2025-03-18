The Absolute Best Knife Sharpeners For Home Chefs

Safety is a key feature of an efficient and well-organized kitchen. While a good set of knives is essential, if the blades are dull, they are more prone to slipping and can end up cutting the chef instead of the ingredients. Making sure that all of your tools are ready to go will help you master onion dicing techniques like a professional chef or slicing, dicing, and wedging tomatoes for your favorite sandwiches.

A dull blade can cause an accident in the kitchen, but it's easy to avoid when you keep a knife sharpener on hand. Sharpening your knives two or three times per year keeps them in great shape, but the best time to sharpen your knives is when they begin to dull. If you cook a lot in your kitchen, there's a good chance that you'll be sharpening more often than someone who relies more on takeout.

You can sharpen your own knives at home using one of these top picks. We've scoured through reviews to find out which ones were the best for various budgets, have special features, and use different sharpening techniques.