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Bratwurst, in my humble opinion, is a spectacular sausage. Juicy, savory, mildly spiced and well-equipped for grilling, pan-searing, or roasting, brats are just as tasty as they are versatile. Simmering these sausages in beer and sliced onions, before sizzling over direct heat, is a genius move, and one that I highlight in this Wisconsin-style beer brats recipe. Once grilled or seared, all of that malty goodness is sufficiently and flavorfully infused into the brats, ensuring a sensational level of savoriness. Needless to say, Wisconsinites crafted a real wiener — err, winner — with beer brats, but you certainly don't have to be tailgating within the state to enjoy such a delicacy.

Paying homage to the OG, I went with the typical condiments and toppings you'd most likely encounter at a brat-fest in Wisconsin. We have a duo of sauerkrauts and a duo of mustards, all meant for personal customization and preference. I made sure to include the lager-simmered onions, caramelized on the grill, for balancing sweetness. I did go slightly off script with one component, the garlicky mustard butter, as a way to get the buns onboard with this flavor train as well. Think of these toasted buns as mustard-spiked garlic bread — deliciously suited for our brats and whatever classic toppings you choose to garnish them with.