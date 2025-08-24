We Asked Pro Chefs For Their Favorite Store-Bought Hot Sauce

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hot sauce isn't just a condiment. It's a reflection of memory, culture, and how flavor can transform a meal. For chefs, the right bottle on the shelf is as essential as salt or pepper. A splash of vinegar-driven heat can sharpen a rich stew, while a spoonful of chili-laced sauce can turn simple eggs, noodles, or even fruit into something unforgettable. Hot sauce brings contrast, cutting through richness or adding brightness, and that balance is what makes it indispensable in kitchens around the world.

To see how the pros really use hot sauce, we asked chefs to share the bottles they reach for most at home and in their restaurants. We spoke to Jacinto Perez, chef at Constantino's Pasta Bowls, Adam Lathan, co-founder and chef of The Gumbo Bros, Curtis Stone, owner and chef at Gwen Butcher Shop & Restaurant, and Jesús Méndez, co-founder and restaurateur at Salud Taqueria. Their store-bought picks range from time-honored classics that have seasoned Southern kitchens for generations to newer favorites that bring fire or an unexpected kick. Each bottle comes with a story of family tables, childhood nostalgia, or long nights working the line. Together, they show how hot sauce is more than just heat.