When it comes to iconic sandwiches, the classic club and sub are both tasty and nostalgic. One of my favorite food memories from childhood was eating lunch with my grandparents at a Bob Evans restaurant when visiting them in Michigan. Bypassing the kids' menu, my grandpa ordered us both the club sandwich, a towering triple decker packed with turkey, bacon, fresh veggies, and plenty of mayo. Just the magnificent sight of layer upon layer of toast and fillings held together with fancy frill picks made me feel like I was eating something exclusive and special. This classic Italian-ish club sub sandwich recipe takes the characteristics of a classic club and translates them into an Italian deli-style sub. Toasted Italian rolls, smoked turkey, crisped prosciutto, and Italian cheeses combine with a zesty caper and basil-infused mayo dressing. In addition to the standard tomato slices and shredded lettuce, I layer in some thinly sliced cucumber, radishes, and fennel to add extra crunch and freshness. The result is a comforting yet complex reminder of how great a sandwich can be.

For the best classic Italian-ish club sub sandwich results, don't skimp on the fillings. Select the best-quality and most flavorful components you can find, and make sure that the bread is bakery-fresh. These sandwiches are perfect to wrap up and take to a picnic, outdoor concert, or a gathering of friends. The recipe is easy to double or triple, and fun to make with others.